PPG Industries    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES (PPG)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

PPG Industries : highlights shed, barn coatings in new brochure

08/21/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2018 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has published a six-page brochure highlighting its family of coatings for sheds, barns and other portable buildings.

PPG shed and barn coatings may be used on a variety of structures, including tool storage sheds, barns, log cabins, pergolas, pavilions, carports and other backyard structures. The coatings are designed specifically to meet the unique challenges facing shed and barn manufacturers.

Products featured in the booklet include:

  • PPG AQUACRON® 200 semi-transparent color coatings - These waterborne acrylic urethane enamels deliver excellent protection over primed substrates and provide a high-end rustic aesthetic to engineered boards, including LP® SMARTSIDE® and DURATEMP® products.
  • PPG Aquacron 100 solid color coatings - Based on acrylic resin technology, these products combine ease-of-application with excellent sag resistance. Available in a palette of solid and custom colors, PPG Aquacron 100 coatings are designed for application to pre-primed boards such as LP Smartside and DuraTemp products, as well as T-111 wood siding.

In addition to full product descriptions for both PPG Aquacron coatings, the brochure provides color swatches and key benefits for each product. Also included is information about PPG's expansive variety of coatings application tools, world-class technologies, industry-leading technical support and personalized inventory management program.

To order or download a copy of PPG's shed and barn coatings brochure, call 1-866-PPG-TRUE or visit www.ppgtruefinish.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Aquacron and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

LP and SmartSide are registered trademarks of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation.

DuraTemp is a registered trademark of Stimson Lumber Company.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 21:51:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 598 M
EBIT 2018 2 083 M
Net income 2018 1 477 M
Debt 2018 3 809 M
Yield 2018 1,69%
P/E ratio 2018 18,09
P/E ratio 2019 15,56
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 26 240 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 121 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES-7.19%26 240
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS8.30%41 404
AKZONOBEL8.98%23 149
ASIAN PAINTS21.56%19 326
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD16.16%12 529
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.21.96%8 534
