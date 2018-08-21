PPG Industries : highlights shed, barn coatings in new brochure

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2018 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has published a six-page brochure highlighting its family of coatings for sheds, barns and other portable buildings.

PPG shed and barn coatings may be used on a variety of structures, including tool storage sheds, barns, log cabins, pergolas, pavilions, carports and other backyard structures. The coatings are designed specifically to meet the unique challenges facing shed and barn manufacturers.

Products featured in the booklet include:

PPG AQUACRON® 200 semi-transparent color coatings - These waterborne acrylic urethane enamels deliver excellent protection over primed substrates and provide a high-end rustic aesthetic to engineered boards, including LP® SMARTSIDE® and DURATEMP® products.

PPG Aquacron 100 solid color coatings - Based on acrylic resin technology, these products combine ease-of-application with excellent sag resistance. Available in a palette of solid and custom colors, PPG Aquacron 100 coatings are designed for application to pre-primed boards such as LP Smartside and DuraTemp products, as well as T-111 wood siding.

In addition to full product descriptions for both PPG Aquacron coatings, the brochure provides color swatches and key benefits for each product. Also included is information about PPG's expansive variety of coatings application tools, world-class technologies, industry-leading technical support and personalized inventory management program.

To order or download a copy of PPG's shed and barn coatings brochure, call 1-866-PPG-TRUE or visit www.ppgtruefinish.com.

