Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES

(PPG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PPG Industries : launches ASSET INTEGRITY MANAGEMENT system in U.S., Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 04:34pm EST

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that its protective and marine coatings business (PPG-PMC) has introduced the PPG ASSET INTEGRITY MANAGEMENT™ (PPG AIM™) system in the United States and Canada. This software-based asset management system assists facility owners, managers and maintenance engineers in scheduling, budgeting and optimizing the corrosion protection of metal structures, buildings and equipment under their care for up to 20 years in the future.

The PPG AIM system is based on proprietary algorithms developed by PPG from NACE® 509 and ISO 12944® corrosion-forecasting standards. Using data collected by PPG personnel during an initial mapping and field assessment procedure, the system predicts how quickly assets will corrode and helps identify the optimal time to recoat those assets before corrosion can occur.

The collected information is cataloged in the PPG AIM asset manager tool, which asset owners and maintenance engineers can use to proactively rank and prioritize maintenance spending over multiple years. The result is a comprehensive, plant-wide maintenance planning, scheduling and budget strategy.

Acting as the user interface, the asset manager tool provides daily access to asset-related details. These include time-stamped photos, condition analyses, plots, documents, inspection reports and other relevant attachments and information.

The PPG AIM system also delivers a range of ancillary benefits, including reducing the need to inventory and field assess assets every few years. Another is adding the ability to estimate the costs associated with deferring maintenance on specific assets when funds are not allocated for them.

'Asset owners and maintenance engineers are often forced by budget constraints and other circumstances to repair or replace equipment when the cost is highest and the risk to operate is greatest,' said Scott Doering, PPG director of sales, protective and marine coatings USA. 'The PPG AIM system assists customers in replacing expensive 'run-to-failure' maintenance schemes with proactive planning that can lower overall cost and greatly extend asset service life.'

The system has a schedule manager function that enables customers to run multiple maintenance-cost scenarios to see how they are impacted by budget cuts, weather delays or other variables.

PPG's protective and marine coatings (PMC) products protect customer assets in some of the world's most demanding conditions and environments, such as projects in energy, infrastructure and marine markets. PPG-PMC product lines include PPG PSX®, PPG AMERLOCK®, PPG PITT-CHAR® and PPG HI-TEMP™ series.

To learn more about the PPG AIM system, visit www.ppgpmc.com/aim or call 1-888-9PPGPMC.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world, PPG AIM and PPG HI-TEMP are trademarks and PPGAMERLOCK, PPG PITT-CHAR, PPG PSX and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 21:32:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPG INDUSTRIES
04:34pPPG INDUSTRIES : launches ASSET INTEGRITY MANAGEMENT system in U.S., Canada
PU
10:14aPPG : Announces Paint Partnership With RAIDERS
BU
02/21PPG INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/21PPG INDUSTRIES : powder coatings featured on New York's newly redesigned Pier 17
PU
02/21PPG INDUSTRIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/19PPG : Foundation Invests More Than $700,000 in Science, Engineering Programs at ..
BU
02/19PPG : Announces $10 Million Investment in Greenville, South Carolina, Coatings S..
BU
02/18PPG : Honored by Union Rescue Mission With Heart of Transformation Award
BU
02/18PPG : PPG : Foundation Invested More than $9 Million in Communities Worldwide in..
BU
02/18PPG INDUSTRIES : Foundation Invests $31,000 in 5 California Organizations on Beh..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 679 M
EBIT 2019 2 078 M
Net income 2019 1 492 M
Debt 2019 3 941 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 17,77
P/E ratio 2020 16,04
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 26 289 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES9.01%26 733
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS11.80%41 184
AKZO NOBEL1.21%20 693
ASIAN PAINTS1.80%18 879
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD16.30%12 200
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.0.24%7 757
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.