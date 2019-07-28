Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES

(PPG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PPG Industries : launches MOONWALK paint mixing system for refinish industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 09:20pm EDT

ROLLE, Switzerland, July 29, 2019 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of its PPG MOONWALK™ automated paint mixing system for the Europe, Middle East and Africa automotive refinish industry. The self-contained system brings a new level of speed, precision, quality and color consistency to the body shop mixing process.

Easy-to-use, the PPG MoonWalk system is sized to fit all mixing rooms and features 80 storage spaces for tinters and 13 positions in the dispensing rack. Other components include a moving scale that is 10 times more precise than a standard scale, a barcode scanner and a label printer.

An integrated PPG TOUCHMIX® Express touchscreen computer with PPG PAINTMANAGER® XI color management software displays the correct color formula, with the user loading the required tinter, additive and thinner bottles into the dispensing rack in any sequence. The PPG MoonWalk system checks each bottle's barcode, automatically dispenses the correct amount of product, communicates the results and prints a label.

'The PPG MoonWalk system creates a new standard for paint mixing in the refinish industry,' said Alban d'Epenoux, PPG refinish business director, Central Europe, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. 'Collision repair centers have less product waste, more value-added time and no mess in the paint mixing area. This immediately can boost efficiency, quality, productivity, revenues and employee satisfaction.'

The PPG MoonWalk system is fully integrated with the PPG COLLISION SERVICES® inventory app and PPG RAPIDMATCH™ Go handheld spectrophotometer.

For more information on the PPG MoonWalk automated paint mixing system, visit www.moonwalkrefinish.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world, MoonWalk and RapidMatch are trademarks and PaintManager,TouchMix and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 28 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 01:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPG INDUSTRIES
09:20pPPG INDUSTRIES : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at Wat Lad Wai School in..
PU
09:20pPPG INDUSTRIES : launches MOONWALK paint mixing system for refinish industry
PU
07/24Akzo Nobel's second quarter profit surges despite car industry weakness
RE
07/22PPG INDUSTRIES : TESLIN label stock receives HP INDIGO certification from Roches..
PU
07/22PPG INDUSTRIES : to Buy Specialty Materials Maker Dexmet Corp.
DJ
07/22PPG INDUSTRIES : to Acquire Specialty Materials Manufacturer Dexmet Corporation
PU
07/22PPG INDUSTRIES :   PPG to Acquire Specialty Materials Manufacturer Dexmet Corpor..
BU
07/19PPG INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/19TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Raising Railroad Efficiency; Bulking Up Rates; Amazon..
DJ
07/19PPG INDUSTRIES : Car-Maker Weakness Hurts PPG Sales
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 367 M
EBIT 2019 2 063 M
Net income 2019 1 359 M
Debt 2019 3 911 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
Capitalization 27 868 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 124,55  $
Last Close Price 117,94  $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES15.37%27 868
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY29.44%47 032
ASIAN PAINTS8.94%21 250
AKZONOBEL9.22%20 558
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD28.08%13 796
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.13.05%8 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group