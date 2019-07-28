PPG Industries : launches MOONWALK paint mixing system for refinish industry

ROLLE, Switzerland, July 29, 2019 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of its PPG MOONWALK™ automated paint mixing system for the Europe, Middle East and Africa automotive refinish industry. The self-contained system brings a new level of speed, precision, quality and color consistency to the body shop mixing process.

Easy-to-use, the PPG MoonWalk system is sized to fit all mixing rooms and features 80 storage spaces for tinters and 13 positions in the dispensing rack. Other components include a moving scale that is 10 times more precise than a standard scale, a barcode scanner and a label printer.

An integrated PPG TOUCHMIX® Express touchscreen computer with PPG PAINTMANAGER® XI color management software displays the correct color formula, with the user loading the required tinter, additive and thinner bottles into the dispensing rack in any sequence. The PPG MoonWalk system checks each bottle's barcode, automatically dispenses the correct amount of product, communicates the results and prints a label.

'The PPG MoonWalk system creates a new standard for paint mixing in the refinish industry,' said Alban d'Epenoux, PPG refinish business director, Central Europe, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. 'Collision repair centers have less product waste, more value-added time and no mess in the paint mixing area. This immediately can boost efficiency, quality, productivity, revenues and employee satisfaction.'

The PPG MoonWalk system is fully integrated with the PPG COLLISION SERVICES® inventory app and PPG RAPIDMATCH™ Go handheld spectrophotometer.

For more information on the PPG MoonWalk automated paint mixing system, visit www.moonwalkrefinish.com.

