PPG INDUSTRIES

PPG INDUSTRIES

(PPG)
News 
News

PPG Industries : machine-applied coatings on display at 2019 NAWLA Traders Market

10/09/2019

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 9, 2019 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it will feature a broad range of machine-applied primers, finishes and stains at the 2019 North American Wholesale Lumber Association (NAWLA) Traders Market in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 16-18.

PPG will highlight PPG MACHINECOAT ™ exterior finish coatings for wood substrates and PPG DURACOLOR™ exterior finish coatings for fiber cement and composite substrates. These exterior finishes create a comprehensive coatings system for factory-manufactured building products when used with PPG MACHINEPURE™, PPG MACHINEPRO™, PPG SEAL GRIP™ MC and PPG's molding and millwork primers.

Available as solid colors or semi-transparent coatings, PPG MachineCoat and PPG MachineCoat Plus exterior finishes offer excellent color retention and strong adhesion. PPG Duracolor coatings are specifically engineered for machine applicators to protect against harsh exterior exposure and ultraviolet degradation. They provide excellent adhesion, color retention and film flexibility.

PPG machine-applied coatings offer several advantages over field-applied coatings, including the ability to coat every edge, angle and groove of a substrate to promote long-lasting performance.

Members of PPG's sales and support team will be staffing the booth to discuss how the company's machine-applied coatings can create instant curb appeal and extend the building season for customers.

For more than 90 years, PPG has manufactured machine-applied coatings that provide consistent protection and color integrity and are backed by industry-leading research and development.

The 2019 NAWLA Traders Market is the only show focused almost exclusively on the lumber supply chain, showcasing manufacturers of building materials and lumber-related products. Nearly 1,600 attendees will discover the industry's latest trends and technical updates over three days of educational sessions, networking and product introductions

For more information about PPG machine-applied coatings, visit booth 914 at NAWLA Traders Market, log on to www.ppgmachineappliedcoatings.com or call 1-877-622-4277.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Duracolor, MachineCoat, MachinePure, MachinePro and Seal Grip are trademarks of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:55:09 UTC
