PPG Industries : machine-applied coatings on display at 2019 NAWLA Traders Market

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 9, 2019 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it will feature a broad range of machine-applied primers, finishes and stains at the 2019 North American Wholesale Lumber Association (NAWLA) Traders Market in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 16-18.

PPG will highlight PPG MACHINECOAT ™ exterior finish coatings for wood substrates and PPG DURACOLOR™ exterior finish coatings for fiber cement and composite substrates. These exterior finishes create a comprehensive coatings system for factory-manufactured building products when used with PPG MACHINEPURE™, PPG MACHINEPRO™, PPG SEAL GRIP™ MC and PPG's molding and millwork primers.

Available as solid colors or semi-transparent coatings, PPG MachineCoat and PPG MachineCoat Plus exterior finishes offer excellent color retention and strong adhesion. PPG Duracolor coatings are specifically engineered for machine applicators to protect against harsh exterior exposure and ultraviolet degradation. They provide excellent adhesion, color retention and film flexibility.

PPG machine-applied coatings offer several advantages over field-applied coatings, including the ability to coat every edge, angle and groove of a substrate to promote long-lasting performance.

Members of PPG's sales and support team will be staffing the booth to discuss how the company's machine-applied coatings can create instant curb appeal and extend the building season for customers.

For more than 90 years, PPG has manufactured machine-applied coatings that provide consistent protection and color integrity and are backed by industry-leading research and development.

The 2019 NAWLA Traders Market is the only show focused almost exclusively on the lumber supply chain, showcasing manufacturers of building materials and lumber-related products. Nearly 1,600 attendees will discover the industry's latest trends and technical updates over three days of educational sessions, networking and product introductions

For more information about PPG machine-applied coatings, visit booth 914 at NAWLA Traders Market, log on to www.ppgmachineappliedcoatings.com or call 1-877-622-4277.

