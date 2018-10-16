PPG Industries : promotes adventure, top artists at SEMA Show

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2018 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that attendees at this year's SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 are in for an adventure when they visit booth 24601. The one-of-a-kind display will feature custom vehicles, distinctive artwork pieces, advanced automotive refinish products and other surprises.

A standout at the show, visitors will not want to miss the unique artwork created by some of the most talented artists in the industry. PPG has more than 30 of the custom car world's top artists participating this year, promising an incredible display of artistry and showmanship.

'Our goal is to always have fun with the booth and appeal to different customer senses,' said Cristina Fronzaglia-Murray, PPG director, marketing communications, automotive refinish. 'People experience things in different ways, so we hope to resonate with a couple of their senses. We take our paint offerings seriously, but we know the wonders that can be created with a little imagination. It's always fun to see people react to the artwork.'

The industry's top names will be at the PPG booth for meet-and-greet sessions, mingling with visitors and signing autographs. Renowned painters Charley Hutton and Bobby Alloway will take center stage, as well as Tom and Mitch Kelly. Each year, the father and son duo design exclusive, one-of-a kind collectible posters for the show.

'Honestly I'm still humbled to be a part of the PPG booth,' said Hutton. 'It's always the buzz around SEMA. PPG knocks it out of the park with its themes and exhibits. And I love meeting other painters and craftspeople from around the country and the world. Regardless of what language you speak, we all have the same love of the automobile. If I can answer one question or give other painters advice that helps them, then SEMA is a success for me.'

Racing fans will enjoy meet-and-greet sessions with the John Force Racing Team and Tasca Racing. Kenny Youngblood, one of drag racing's most talented graphic artists, also will be at the PPG booth with his latest creations. In addition, Mark Worman and team from the hit reality TV series on muscle car restoration, Graveyard Carz, will be on hand to sign autographs.

SEMA offers impressive cars, stars, product demonstrations, networking opportunities, educational seminars and more. PPG has been a long-time supporter of the show, which is attended by more than 100,000 domestic and international automotive industry professionals.

'SEMA is one of the best events to connect with the people who use our products every day,' said Fronzaglia-Murray. 'We look forward to 'talking paint' with them and learning what we can do to help them achieve outstanding colors and finishes.'

To learn more about automotive refinish products from PPG, visit booth 24601 at SEMA, call (800) 647-6050 or go to www.ppgrefinish.com.

Appearance Schedule PPG Booth 24601

Tuesday, Oct. 30

10-11 a.m. Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton's Color Studio

noon-1 p.m. John Force Racing Team

2:30-3:30 p.m. Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

3:30-4:30 p.m. Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

Wednesday, Oct. 31

9-10 a.m. Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

10-11 a.m. Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

11 a.m.-noon Mark Worman, Will Scott and Allysa Rose, Graveyard Carz

noon-1 p.m. Bobby Alloway, Alloway's Hot Rod Shop

1-2 p.m. Bob Tasca, Tasca Racing

2-3 p.m. Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton's Color Studio

Thursday, Nov. 1

10-11 a.m. Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

noon-1 p.m. Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton's Color Studio

2-3 p.m. Bobby Alloway, Alloway's Hot Rod Shop

3-4 p.m. Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

Friday, Nov. 2

10-11 a.m. Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

11 a.m.-noon Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

Appearance schedule subject to change.

