PPG INDUSTRIES (PPG)
  Report  
PPG Industries : publishes DURACOLOR machine-applied coatings brochure

10/04/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2018 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has published a new brochure highlighting its full line of PPG DURACOLOR® machine-applied coatings for pre-finished composite siding and trim boards and fiber-cement products. The brochure is designed to inform readers about the benefits of working with PPG and PPG Duracolor coatings.

The eight-page booklet illustrates the complete palette of decorative options available with PPG Duracolor solid-color topcoats, the PPG Duracolor IM 10-base intermix system and the PPG Duracolor palette of semi-transparent finishes. Applied by PPG factory-finished applicators, these products and technologies offer builders, lumber retailers, architects and homeowners thousands of color choices for engineered building materials, along with a history of proven durability in harsh exterior environments and applications exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light.

Color chips show nine options in the standard palette for solid-color topcoats, as well as 10 color bases in the PPG Duracolor intermix system. Photo samples of six semi-transparent finishes - sandstone, slate, cedar, maple, mahogany and redwood - are also provided.

The brochure features performance data for multiple finish types, including gloss ranges, coverage, film thicknesses, volatile organic compound (VOC) content, drying methods and drying times. Photos of PPG Duracolor coatings after industry-standard testing for flexibility, crack resistance and color durability in accelerated weathering conditions demonstrate the durability of the products.

In addition to offering exceptional durability and an extensive selection of aesthetic options, PPG Duracolor machine-applied coatings provide better overall uniformity than field-applied coatings, including more consistent film builds and superior adhesion.

'We have been making machine-applied coatings for more than 90 years, so we know how to formulate products that meet the demands of our customers and the industry at-large,' said David Jeffers, PPG market segment manager, PPG TRUEFINISH® building products, North America. 'PPG backs its products with industry-leading warranties, dependable supply and world-class technical knowledge. We also have a global network of customer support services that include world-class color expertise and color-matching, along with production line design and maintenance, troubleshooting and other value-added benefits.'

To download a copy of the PPG Duracolor coatings brochure or to learn about other PPG machine-applied coatings, visit www.ppgmachineappliedcoatings.com or call 1-877-622-4277.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Duracolor, PPG TrueFinish and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 17:22:10 UTC
