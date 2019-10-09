Log in
PPG Industries : to debut new color series for metal coatings at METALCON 2019

10/09/2019 | 12:56pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 9, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it will unveil a new series of colors for its PPG DURANAR™ MXL and PPG DURABRITE™ metal coatings at METALCON 2019 in Pittsburgh, Oct. 16-18, and also serve as one of the event's two premier sponsors. The new Mineral Series color line offers architects new design options that blend seamlessly into urban landscapes with semi-transparent earth tones that subtly shimmer when exposed to sunlight.

'We are honored to have METALCON in our backyard this year and really wanted to use the platform to showcase our company's heritage as an innovator in a city that thrives on innovation,' said Kevin Braun, PPG vice president, industrial coatings. 'By developing the Mineral Series, we are giving architects and designers a new palette to change what is possible in building design. The new colors provide on-trend visual appeal without sacrificing durability or corrosion performance. It's a win-win.'

PPG also will highlight its PPG DURASTAR ™ and PPG DURAFORM™ coatings at the show. Designed to meet American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA) 2604 specifications for light metal construction, PPG Durastar coatings are formulated with an advanced silicon-polyester blend to cost-effectively enhance the beauty of architectural metal. PPG Duraform coatings are based on next-generation polyester resins developed by PPG and are engineered to meet AAMA 2603 performance specifications for light residential construction and building products.

Outside of the booth, PPG will sponsor the 'Finding Strength in Teamwork & Diversity' keynote address by former PITTSBURGH PENGUINS® and NHL® legend Bryan Trottier on Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. in the PPG Theater. In discussing his personal and professional journey, Trottier will share his thoughts on the importance of leadership, the uniqueness and strength of teams, and the benefits of diverse thinking, perspectives and experience in an organization.

Established in 1991, METALCON is the largest international event in the metal construction industry. It is the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted entirely to the application of metal in industrial, institutional, light commercial and residential projects.

This year's event is at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, which is a LEED® Platinum-certified building that features PPG coatings throughout its interior and exterior.

To learn more, visit PPG at booth 1037 at METALCON 2019, log onto www.ppgmetalcoatings.com, connect on LinkedIn or call 1-800-258-6398.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world, Durabrite, Duraform, Duranar andDurastar are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS is a trademark of Lemieux Group, LP.
NHL is a registered trademark of the National Hockey League.
LEED - an acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design™ - is a registered trademark of the U.S. Green Building Council®.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:55:10 UTC
