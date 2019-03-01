Log in
PPG Industries : to highlight coatings for tough environments at 2019 Frame Building Expo

03/01/2019

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it will showcase its full range of building product coatings and barn and shed coatings during the 2019 Frame Building Expo at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, March 6-8.

The main feature in PPG's booth will be a mini-shed finished with a different color of PPG AQUACRON® 200 waterborne acrylic polyurethane coating on each of its four sidewalls. The mini-shed will be topped with a cool metal roof protected by PPG DURANAR® ULTRA-COOL® coatings.

Launched in 2018, PPG Aquacron 200 coatings offer building product manufacturers a high-performance alternative to value-priced alkyd and standard acrylic-enamel products. In addition to being available in a broad pallette of solid colors and semi-transparent stains, PPG Aquacron 200 coatings are exceptionally hard, fast-drying, ultraviolet-resistant (UV-resistant) and compatible with a wide range of substrates.

PPG also will display the following products:

  • PPG Aquacron 100 acrylic enamel coatings, which are designed with high sag resistance to promote easy application. The coatings are ideal for one-coat coverage and for substrates such as engineered and pre-primed boards and T-111 wood siding.
  • PPGDuranar ULTRA-Cool 70-percent polyvinylidene (PVDF) coatingsfeaturing PPG's exclusive infrared-reflective (IR-reflective) pigment technology. Available in an array of light, medium and dark colors, these advanced coatings enable building product manufacturers to meet cool roof performance criteria established by LEED®, ENERGY STAR® and Cool Roof Rating Council (CRRC) programs.
  • PPG DURASTAR® ULTRA-Cool silicone-polyester coatings, which unite IR-reflectivity for cool roof and siding panels with the extended exterior durability required for tough agricultural, industrial, commercial and residential building applications.
  • PPG DURAFORM® BP (building product) coatings, which provide value-oriented protection and beauty to gutters, downspouts, flagpoles, metal fencing, awnings, metal doors and similar components. The coatings feature a proprietary high-performance polymer developed by PPG.

To learn more about PPG's building product coatings, visit booth 736 during the 2019 Frame Building Expo, log onto www.ppgtruefinish.com or call 1-866-PPG-TRUE (774-8783). For further information about PPG's architectural metal coatings, log onto www.ppgmetalcoatings.com or call 1-800-258-6398.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Aquacron, Duraform, Duranar, Durastar, ULTRA-Cool and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
ENERGY STAR is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
LEED-an acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-is a registered trademark of the U.S. Green Building Council.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 20:23:13 UTC
