PPG INDUSTRIES (PPG)
PPG Industries : to highlight integrated high-performance coatings for rail, trailer, container applications at Intermodal EXPO 2018

09/11/2018 | 03:52am CEST

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it will display its full complement of integrated pretreatment, liquid, powderand electrocoat(e-coat) solutions for rail, trailer and intermodal applications during Intermodal EXPO 2018at the Long Beach Convention Center in California, Sept. 16-18.

One of the few companies in the world to offer integrated paint products and technical expertise across a broad range of technology platforms, PPG will highlight its unique position in delivering asset-protection coatings solutions during the show.

The company will feature advanced pretreatment products such as surface cleaners and zinc-rich and zirconium-based primers. PPG has engineered these products to maximize the performance of its liquid, e-coat and powder coatings in combating corrosion and extending the service life of trucks, trailers and shipping containers.

PPG also will highlight PPG SPECTRACRON® solvent-based and PPG AQUACRON® ultra-low-VOC (volatile organic compound) water-based primers and topcoats. Both products are formulated with acrylic, alkyd, epoxy and urethane resins and are available in a broad range of colors.

Visitors to the PPG booth will find information on PPG POWERCRON® e-coats, which are the industry's most commonly used e-coat products. These coatings provide exceptional protection against corrosion and ultraviolet (UV) exposure for specialty frames and chassis-related components.

Also on display will be PPG ENVIROCRON® powder coatings. Known for their hardness, durability and value, the coatings are formulated without solvents to virtually eliminate VOC emissions. They provide exceptional corrosion- and weather-resistance to metal substrates.

'Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) trust PPG coatings to help them brand, beautify and protect their products because of how well our coatings work together and because we offer the convenience and accountability of dealing with a single vendor,' said Thomas McAfee, PPG global segment manager, transportation. 'Customers also appreciate our ability to provide technical support and expertise anywhere they operate due to our global network of sales and technical support centers, research and development labs and manufacturing plants.'

Intermodal EXPO is sponsored annually by the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA). The event showcases the industry's latest products and services and addresses its toughest issues and challenges. Attendees include professionals from ocean carriers, motor carriers and drayage companies; railroads; equipment manufacturers and leasing companies; technology vendors; and beneficial cargo owners (BCOs).

To learn more about PPG's intermodal and trailer coatings, stop by booth 228, call 1-888-774-2001 or visit www.ppgindustrialcoatings.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Aquacron, Envirocron, Powercron, Spectracron and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 01:51:02 UTC
