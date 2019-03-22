Log in
PPG Industries : vice president delivers lecture at UNEP-Tongji Institute of Environment for Sustainable Development

03/22/2019

SHANGHAI, March 21, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Mark Cancilla, PPG vice president, environment, health and safety (EHS), delivered a lecture on sustainable development for multinational enterprises at the UNEP-Tongji Institute of Environment for Sustainable Development (IESD) in Shanghai.

Cancilla spoke at the Tongji Environment Higher Forum on March 14 to provide first-hand insight on the significance of sustainable development in today's global economy and how leading multinationals are driving their sustainability strategies. More than 100 students from 24 countries attended the lecture.

'Through leadership in innovation and EHS and an underlying focus on developing sustainable products and services, we are advancing our own sustainability and that of our customers in a variety of industrial segments,' said Cancilla. 'We are also actively supporting the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.'

Driving sustainability at PPG are measurable economic, environmental and social goals, which the company updated in 2018 to address its biggest challenges and opportunities. PPG made significant progress against the goals last year, including:

  • 32 percent of sales from sustainably-advantaged products and processes;
  • 2 percent reduction in energy intensity;
  • 4 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity;
  • 6 percent reduction in waste disposal intensity;
  • 7 percent reduction in water intensity; and
  • 10 percent reduction in the injury and illness rate.

'We are committed to using resources efficiently, developing and protecting our employees and driving sustainability throughout our entire value chain,' said Cancilla. 'Community sustainability is also one of three focus areas for PPG's community engagement. Our COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ program, for example, has impacted more than 5.2 million people in 30 countries since its launch in 2015.'

Cancilla is the first PPG global executive to lecture at a university in China. UNEP-Tongji IESD was jointly established by the United Nations Environment Programme and Tongji University.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Colorful Communities are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 14:09:02 UTC
