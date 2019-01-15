PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has been named one of the “Best
Employers for Diversity” in 2019 by Forbes magazine. Forbes
ranked the top companies in the United States that demonstrate a
dedication to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
“PPG is honored to be recognized by Forbes for our ongoing
commitment to providing a culture of diversity and inclusion for all of
our employees,” said Herve Tiberghien, PPG vice president, human
resources. “The unique perspectives of PPG’s diverse workforce enable us
to meet challenges quickly, creatively and effectively, providing a
significant competitive advantage in today’s global economy.”
The ranking of 500 employers across all industries in the United States
is based on a survey of thousands of employees that examines employer
diversity policies, as well as diversity in executive suites and on
boards. PPG ranked No. 297 of the companies assessed by Forbes.
“The diversity of our employees allows PPG to solve our customers’ own
diverse needs in every corner of the globe and to continue to protect
and beautify the world,” said Tiberghien.
Click here
to view the complete Forbes’ 2019 “Best Employers for Diversity”
list.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints,
coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years.
Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest
challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With
headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70
countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve
customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and
transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.
We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG
Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005940/en/