PPG INDUSTRIES

PPG INDUSTRIES (PPG)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 04:00:00 pm
100.88 USD   -1.06%
01/14PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. : annual earnings release
2018Economics Lesson in a Can of Paint -- WSJ
DJ
2018ON BUSINESS : Are Companies' Price Increases Painting Them Into a Corner?
DJ
PPG : Named to Forbes' 2019 "Best Employers for Diversity" List

0
01/15/2019 | 05:26pm EST

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has been named one of the “Best Employers for Diversity” in 2019 by Forbes magazine. Forbes ranked the top companies in the United States that demonstrate a dedication to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“PPG is honored to be recognized by Forbes for our ongoing commitment to providing a culture of diversity and inclusion for all of our employees,” said Herve Tiberghien, PPG vice president, human resources. “The unique perspectives of PPG’s diverse workforce enable us to meet challenges quickly, creatively and effectively, providing a significant competitive advantage in today’s global economy.”

The ranking of 500 employers across all industries in the United States is based on a survey of thousands of employees that examines employer diversity policies, as well as diversity in executive suites and on boards. PPG ranked No. 297 of the companies assessed by Forbes.

“The diversity of our employees allows PPG to solve our customers’ own diverse needs in every corner of the globe and to continue to protect and beautify the world,” said Tiberghien.

Click here to view the complete Forbes’ 2019 “Best Employers for Diversity” list.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 402 M
EBIT 2018 1 956 M
Net income 2018 1 401 M
Debt 2018 4 129 M
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 18,02
P/E ratio 2019 15,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 24 459 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 113 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES-0.26%24 459
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS1.10%37 245
AKZONOBEL-0.11%20 384
ASIAN PAINTS1.13%18 756
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD-2.19%10 689
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.69%7 143
