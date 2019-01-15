PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has been named one of the “Best Employers for Diversity” in 2019 by Forbes magazine. Forbes ranked the top companies in the United States that demonstrate a dedication to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“PPG is honored to be recognized by Forbes for our ongoing commitment to providing a culture of diversity and inclusion for all of our employees,” said Herve Tiberghien, PPG vice president, human resources. “The unique perspectives of PPG’s diverse workforce enable us to meet challenges quickly, creatively and effectively, providing a significant competitive advantage in today’s global economy.”

The ranking of 500 employers across all industries in the United States is based on a survey of thousands of employees that examines employer diversity policies, as well as diversity in executive suites and on boards. PPG ranked No. 297 of the companies assessed by Forbes.

“The diversity of our employees allows PPG to solve our customers’ own diverse needs in every corner of the globe and to continue to protect and beautify the world,” said Tiberghien.

