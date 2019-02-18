PPG :, PPG : Foundation Invested More than $9 Million in Communities Worldwide in 2018

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that PPG and the PPG Foundation invested more than $9 million in communities worldwide in 2018. The funds, which support community sustainability and educational programming, will positively impact hundreds of community organizations in 28 countries where PPG employees live, work and play.

“Since PPG’s founding more than 135 years ago, we have been committed to giving back to the communities where the company has a presence,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. “We are truly grateful to our community partners and employees around the globe who are the driving force behind PPG’s community engagement efforts. We look forward to maintaining the positive momentum we have built for years to come.”

A selection of the grant recipients and funding purposes includes:

Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh: For the PPG SCIENCE PAVILION™, which houses science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning labs; a two-story, 14,000-square-foot exhibitions gallery, allowing for large touring exhibitions; PointView Hall, a conference and event space overlooking the city skyline; and new and expanded STEM education programs. With nine classrooms, the PPG Science Pavilion enables the Carnegie Science Center to offer more programs for children and adults, such as day camps for students and professional development programs for teachers. Click here to learn more.

Chinese universities: For PPG's University Talent Power Program, which offers scholarships and career counseling services at 11 Chinese universities.

Xbots Robotics in Santa Fe Springs, California: For the robotics team’s GoBabyGo! outreach initiative, where members modify battery-powered ride-on vehicles to help disabled children with their rehab and physical therapy. The program also offers STEM training to underprivileged children from various participating Boys & Girls Clubs.

Alabama Aviation Education Center Incorporated in Mobile, Alabama: For the development of the Discovery Space Exhibit Hall at Flight Works Alabama, which will provide learners of all ages the opportunity to be inspired and learn skills applicable to advanced manufacturing and aviation specifically.

NEMO Science Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands: For the development of STEM-related curriculum at Dutch primary schools. The curriculum helps students experiment with realistic technology challenges; sparks interest in technology and engineering; increases self-confidence and inquiry-based attitudes; makes connections with real engineering professionals; and challenges gender stereotypes in the field.

Junior Achievement in Sumaré, Brazil: For Our Nation – STEM programming; Future of Work programming; and Innovation Camp.

Junior Uni in Wuppertal, Germany: For hands-on, educational after-school programming in technical and scientific areas of study for children and young adults in the region.

In addition, PPG reached a milestone in 2018 by completing more than 200 COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ projects since the program’s inception in 2015. With nearly 22,000 gallons of paint and more than 74,000 hours volunteered by more than 11,000 employee and community volunteers, PPG has brought color and brightness to more than 5.2 million people in 30 countries through the transformation of community assets.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $9 million in 2018, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 28 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving.

