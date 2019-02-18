PPG :, PPG : Foundation Invested More than $9 Million in Communities Worldwide in 2018

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that PPG and the PPG Foundation invested
more than $9 million in communities worldwide in 2018. The funds, which
support community sustainability and educational programming, will
positively impact hundreds of community organizations in 28 countries
where PPG employees live, work and play.
“Since PPG’s founding more than 135 years ago, we have been committed to
giving back to the communities where the company has a presence,” said
Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global
social responsibility. “We are truly grateful to our community partners
and employees around the globe who are the driving force behind PPG’s
community engagement efforts. We look forward to maintaining the
positive momentum we have built for years to come.”
A selection of the grant recipients and funding purposes includes:
-
Carnegie
Science Center in Pittsburgh: For the PPG SCIENCE PAVILION™, which
houses science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning labs;
a two-story, 14,000-square-foot exhibitions gallery, allowing for
large touring exhibitions; PointView Hall, a conference and event
space overlooking the city skyline; and new and expanded STEM
education programs. With nine classrooms, the PPG Science Pavilion
enables the Carnegie Science Center to offer more programs for
children and adults, such as day camps for students and professional
development programs for teachers. Click
here to learn more.
-
Chinese universities: For PPG’s University Talent Power Program, which
offers scholarships and career counseling services at 11 Chinese
universities.
-
Xbots
Robotics in Santa Fe Springs, California: For the robotics team’s
GoBabyGo! outreach initiative, where members modify battery-powered
ride-on vehicles to help disabled children with their rehab and
physical therapy. The program also offers STEM training to
underprivileged children from various participating Boys & Girls Clubs.
-
Alabama
Aviation Education Center Incorporated in Mobile, Alabama: For the
development of the Discovery Space Exhibit Hall at Flight Works
Alabama, which will provide learners of all ages the opportunity to be
inspired and learn skills applicable to advanced manufacturing and
aviation specifically.
-
NEMO
Science Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands: For the development
of STEM-related curriculum at Dutch primary schools. The curriculum
helps students experiment with realistic technology challenges; sparks
interest in technology and engineering; increases self-confidence and
inquiry-based attitudes; makes connections with real engineering
professionals; and challenges gender stereotypes in the field.
-
Junior Achievement in Sumaré, Brazil: For Our Nation – STEM
programming; Future of Work programming; and Innovation Camp.
-
Junior
Uni in Wuppertal, Germany: For hands-on, educational after-school
programming in technical and scientific areas of study for children
and young adults in the region.
In addition, PPG reached a milestone in 2018 by completing more than 200
COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ projects since the program’s inception in 2015.
With nearly 22,000 gallons of paint and more than 74,000 hours
volunteered by more than 11,000 employee and community volunteers, PPG
has brought color and brightness to more than 5.2 million people in 30
countries through the transformation of community assets.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For additional information regarding PPG’s
community engagement efforts in 2018, visit our online newsroom at news.ppg.com/ppg-community-engagement-2018.
PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG
communities around the world. We invested more than $9 million in 2018,
supporting hundreds of community organizations across 28 countries. By
investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled
workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to
coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply
their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their
volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.
