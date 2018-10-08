PPG : Provides Update on Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that its third quarter 2018 reported
earnings per diluted share from continuing operations are expected to be
in the range of $1.47 to $1.51 and adjusted earnings per diluted share
from continuing operations are expected to be in the range of $1.41 to
$1.45. Net sales for the third quarter 2018 are expected to be
approximately $3.8 billion. Third quarter 2017 net sales were $3.8
billion and reported and adjusted earnings per diluted share from
continuing operations were $1.52. The adjusted tax rate for the third
quarter 2018 is expected to be in the range of 20 to 21 percent.
“In the third quarter, we continued to experience significant raw
material and elevating logistics cost inflation, including the effects
from higher epoxy resin and increasing oil prices,” said Michael
McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “These inflationary
impacts increased during the quarter and, as a result, we experienced
the highest level of cost inflation since the cycle began two years ago.
“Also, during the quarter, we saw overall demand in China soften, and we
experienced weaker automotive refinish sales as several of our U.S. and
European customers are carrying high inventory levels due to lower
end-use market demand,” McGarry added. “Finally, the impact from
weakening foreign currencies, primarily in emerging regions, has
resulted in a year-over-year decrease in income of about $15 million.
This lower demand, coupled with the currency effects, was impactful to
our year-over-year earnings and is expected to continue for the balance
of the year.
“We are disappointed with the third quarter earnings results. We
continue to work proactively with our customers on higher selling prices
to reflect the value of the products we sell and recover margins which
have been negatively impacted by the raw material inflationary
environment in all of our businesses. We will continue to aggressively
manage our costs including accelerating restructuring activities
wherever possible.”
Commenting more broadly on business trends for the third quarter,
McGarry said, “We expect sales volume growth of about 2 percent,
excluding the unfavorable impact from the previously announced customer
assortment changes in the U.S. architectural coatings business. In
addition, we expect higher selling prices sequentially versus the second
quarter.
“We are anticipating continued raw material cost inflation in the fourth
quarter, but at a more modest year-over-year rate given the inflation
spike that occurred in the fourth quarter 2017. Improving our segment
operating margins remains a priority, and we expect margins to be
comparable versus the fourth quarter 2017 in aggregate. We currently
expect fourth quarter earnings per diluted share to be in the range of
$1.03 to $1.13, with the wide range primarily due to finalizing our full
year tax rate. We remain committed to earnings-accretive cash deployment
and expect to deploy approximately $1 billion on either acquisitions or
share repurchases during the fourth quarter,” McGarry concluded.
PPG will announce its third quarter 2018 financial results in detail on
Thursday, Oct. 18 and conduct a teleconference at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints,
coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130
years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’
biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path
forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in
more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017.
We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and
transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements continued herein relating to matters that are not historical
facts are forward-looking statements reflecting PPG’s current view with
respect to future events and financial performance. These matters within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,
involve risks and uncertainties that may affect PPG’s operations, as
discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 15(d) of the Exchange
Act, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. Accordingly,
many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the
forward-looking statements contained herein. Such factors include global
economic conditions, increasing price and product competition by foreign
and domestic competitors, fluctuations in cost and availability of raw
materials, the ability to achieve selling price increases, the ability
to recover margins, customer inventory levels, the ability to maintain
favorable supplier relationships and arrangements, the timing of
realization of anticipated cost savings from restructuring initiatives,
the ability to identify additional cost savings opportunities,
difficulties in integrating acquired businesses and achieving expected
synergies therefrom, economic and political conditions in international
markets, the ability to penetrate existing, developing and emerging
foreign and domestic markets, foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in
such rates, fluctuations in tax rates, the impact of future legislation,
the impact of environmental regulations, unexpected business
disruptions, the unpredictability of existing and possible future
litigation, including asbestos litigation, and governmental
investigations. Such factors also include risks related to the impact of
the restatement disclosed in our amended 2017 Annual Report on Form
10-K/A, including the impact on PPG’s reputation and commercial
contracts, our ability to successfully remediate the material weakness
in our internal control over financial reporting disclosed in our
amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A within the time periods and in the
manner currently anticipated, the effectiveness of our internal control
over financial reporting, including the identification of additional
control deficiencies and further expenditures related to our
restatement. However, it is not possible to predict or identify all such
factors. Consequently, while the list of factors presented here and in
our amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A are considered representative,
no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all
potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present
significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking
statements. Consequences of material differences in results compared
with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include,
among other things, lower sales or earnings, business disruption,
operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties
and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on
PPG’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations or
liquidity. All information in this release speaks only as of October 8,
2018, and any distribution of this release after that date is not
intended and will not be construed as updating or confirming such
information. PPG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statement, except as otherwise required by applicable law.
Regulation G Reconciliation
PPG believes investors’ understanding of the company’s operating
performance is enhanced by the disclosure of earnings per diluted share
from continuing operations and PPG’s effective tax rate from continuing
operations adjusted for certain charges. PPG’s management considers this
information useful in providing insight into the company’s ongoing
operating performance because it excludes the impact of items that
cannot reasonably be expected to recur on a quarterly basis or that are
not attributable to our primary operations. Earnings per diluted share
from continuing operations and the effective tax rate from continuing
operations adjusted for these items are not recognized financial
measures determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted
accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) and should not be considered a
substitute for earnings per diluted share, the effective tax rate or
other financial measures as computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In
addition, earnings per diluted share from continuing operations and the
adjusted effective tax rate from continuing operations may not be
comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by other companies.
Regulation G Reconciliation - Net Income and Earnings per Diluted
Share
|
|
|
Third Quarter 2018
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
|
EPS Range
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
EPS
|
Reported income from continuing operations, net of income tax
(attributable to PPG)
|
|
$
|
1.47
|
|
$
|
1.51
|
|
|
$
|
1.52
|
Costs related to customer assortment changes
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
-
|
Release of business restructuring
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
Accelerated depreciation from restructuring actions
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
-
|
Accounting investigation costs
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
-
|
Tax benefit related to U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
Adjusted net income from continuing operations, excluding
nonrecurring items
|
|
$
|
1.41
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
|
$
|
1.52
