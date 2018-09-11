PPG : Scientist to Discuss Recent Advances in Automotive Battery Binders, Coatings During The Battery Show North America 2018

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that one of its leading scientists for
energy storage solutions will discuss recent advances in electrode
binders and coatings for automotive lithium-ion batteries during The
Battery Show North America 2018, which will be held Sept. 11-13 in Novi,
Michigan.
Dr. Stuart Hellring, PPG senior research and development scientist, will
present the company’s recent success in developing a cost-effective
cathode binder that eliminates the use of the solvent
N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP). The new, market-ready binder also helps
streamline formulation and application processes, reducing mixing times
by up to 90 percent, and contributes to longer battery cycle life. NMP,
which is widely used in electrode manufacturing, has been identified as
a reproductive hazard by several global regulatory agencies.
“PPG is pioneering the development of innovative coatings and related
technologies that will help battery and vehicle manufacturers increase
the range and performance of electric powertrains while meeting strict
new environmental, health and safety standards,” said Ranju Arya, PPG
senior business director, mobility. “We are pleased to highlight our
latest achievements through Dr. Hellring’s presentation and in
conversations during this week’s show.”
The presentation will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, in
the Onyx Ballroom of the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Show
attendees are also encouraged to visit the PPG booth (1913) in the
exhibit hall.
The Battery Show North America is an international event covering
emerging energy storage technologies for high-growth industries,
including automotive, portable electronics, medical technology, military
and telecommunications, and utility and renewable energy support. Visit www.thebatteryshow.com
for information.
