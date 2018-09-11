PPG : Scientist to Discuss Recent Advances in Automotive Battery Binders, Coatings During The Battery Show North America 2018

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that one of its leading scientists for energy storage solutions will discuss recent advances in electrode binders and coatings for automotive lithium-ion batteries during The Battery Show North America 2018, which will be held Sept. 11-13 in Novi, Michigan.

Dr. Stuart Hellring, PPG senior research and development scientist, will present the company’s recent success in developing a cost-effective cathode binder that eliminates the use of the solvent N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP). The new, market-ready binder also helps streamline formulation and application processes, reducing mixing times by up to 90 percent, and contributes to longer battery cycle life. NMP, which is widely used in electrode manufacturing, has been identified as a reproductive hazard by several global regulatory agencies.

“PPG is pioneering the development of innovative coatings and related technologies that will help battery and vehicle manufacturers increase the range and performance of electric powertrains while meeting strict new environmental, health and safety standards,” said Ranju Arya, PPG senior business director, mobility. “We are pleased to highlight our latest achievements through Dr. Hellring’s presentation and in conversations during this week’s show.”

The presentation will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, in the Onyx Ballroom of the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Show attendees are also encouraged to visit the PPG booth (1913) in the exhibit hall.

The Battery Show North America is an international event covering emerging energy storage technologies for high-growth industries, including automotive, portable electronics, medical technology, military and telecommunications, and utility and renewable energy support. Visit www.thebatteryshow.com for information.

