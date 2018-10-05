Log in
PPG :’s Barberton, Ohio, Plant to Host Students on National Manufacturing Day

10/05/2018 | 07:12pm CEST

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced that its Barberton, Ohio, plant is hosting about 50 students from Barberton High School today.

The event is being held to mark National Manufacturing Day, organized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), which aims to address labor opportunities, connect with future generations of manufacturers and ensure success of the manufacturing industry.

PPG’s Barberton facility employs about 160 people and manufactures specialty materials. These include optical casting resins for eyewear applications; TESLIN® substrate, which is a synthetic printing sheet used in a wide variety of applications that include security and loyalty cards; and design silicas used in the manufacture of paints, tires and reinforced rubber products. In addition, the plant manufactures organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products used in smartphone screens.

Students and faculty will learn about the various operations of the facility and find out about career opportunities in manufacturing, the importance of safety and the products that PPG manufactures.

“I think giving students options for the future is a great way for them to find what they want to do after school,” said Ted Ladd, PPG plant manager, Barberton. “Manufacturing is a profession that has so many different kinds of jobs available, and I am hopeful we can provide some career guidance during National Manufacturing Day.”

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
