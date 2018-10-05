PPG :’s Barberton, Ohio, Plant to Host Students on National Manufacturing Day

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced that its Barberton, Ohio, plant is hosting
about 50 students from Barberton High School today.
The event is being held to mark National Manufacturing Day, organized by
the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), which aims to address
labor opportunities, connect with future generations of manufacturers
and ensure success of the manufacturing industry.
PPG’s Barberton facility employs about 160 people and manufactures
specialty materials. These include optical casting resins for eyewear
applications; TESLIN® substrate, which is a synthetic
printing sheet used in a wide variety of applications that include
security and loyalty cards; and design silicas used in the manufacture
of paints, tires and reinforced rubber products. In addition, the plant
manufactures organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products used in
smartphone screens.
Students and faculty will learn about the various operations of the
facility and find out about career opportunities in manufacturing, the
importance of safety and the products that PPG manufactures.
“I think giving students options for the future is a great way for them
to find what they want to do after school,” said Ted Ladd, PPG plant
manager, Barberton. “Manufacturing is a profession that has so many
different kinds of jobs available, and I am hopeful we can provide some
career guidance during National Manufacturing Day.”
