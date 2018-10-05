PPG :’s Barberton, Ohio, Plant to Host Students on National Manufacturing Day

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced that its Barberton, Ohio, plant is hosting about 50 students from Barberton High School today.

The event is being held to mark National Manufacturing Day, organized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), which aims to address labor opportunities, connect with future generations of manufacturers and ensure success of the manufacturing industry.

PPG’s Barberton facility employs about 160 people and manufactures specialty materials. These include optical casting resins for eyewear applications; TESLIN® substrate, which is a synthetic printing sheet used in a wide variety of applications that include security and loyalty cards; and design silicas used in the manufacture of paints, tires and reinforced rubber products. In addition, the plant manufactures organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products used in smartphone screens.

Students and faculty will learn about the various operations of the facility and find out about career opportunities in manufacturing, the importance of safety and the products that PPG manufactures.

“I think giving students options for the future is a great way for them to find what they want to do after school,” said Ted Ladd, PPG plant manager, Barberton. “Manufacturing is a profession that has so many different kinds of jobs available, and I am hopeful we can provide some career guidance during National Manufacturing Day.”

