PPG :’s California Facilities Participate in S.T.R.E.A.M. Kids Expo to Mark National Manufacturing Day

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced that its Burbank, Los Angeles, Mojave and Sylmar, California, facilities participated in the S.T.R.E.A.M. (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and manufacturing) Kids Expo event at the College of the Canyons in Valencia, California, on Thursday, Oct. 4.

The event was held in conjunction with National Manufacturing Day, organized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), which aims to address labor opportunities, connect with future generations of manufacturers and ensure success of the manufacturing industry.

The S.T.R.E.A.M. Kids Expo offered students an opportunity to explore S.T.R.E.A.M.-based activities and exhibits from industry experts, schools and organizations. PPG employees attended and offered knowledge and information about manufacturing to approximately 500 students. The students participated in different learning stations and had the opportunity to speak with PPG employees about career opportunities in manufacturing.

“Speaking with students about career opportunities is a wonderful way to get them thinking about the future,” said Kathie Barnett, PPG learning and development manager, aerospace. “This event offers students information and experiences that will be beneficial for their future, and PPG is proud to be part of it.”

