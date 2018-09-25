Log in
PPG : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results October 18

09/25/2018 | 07:26pm CEST

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the following details for its third quarter 2018 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings release:

  Thursday, Oct. 18, before U.S. stock markets open
 

Teleconference:

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m. ET
 

PPG participants:

Michael H. McGarry, chairman and chief executive officer
Vincent J. Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer
John Bruno, director, investor relations
 

Dial-in registration:

Visit http://dpregister.com/10124409 to register for the conference call at any time before or during the call. Upon registering to participate, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. (If unable to pre-register, visit the Investor Center section of www.ppg.com for dial-in details.)

 

Webcast:

Listen-only mode via internet broadcast from PPG's Investor Center at www.ppg.com (Windows Media Player)

 

Telephone replay:

Available beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 18, through 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, Nov. 1
 

Replay numbers:

United States – 1-877-344-7529
Canada – 855-669-9658
International – 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 10124409
 

Web replay:

Available on PPG's Investor Center at www.ppg.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, through Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

The news release will be available on the Investor Center and Newsroom sections of www.ppg.com.

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the Investor Center section of www.ppg.com at 1 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 18, approximately one hour prior to the conference call.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
