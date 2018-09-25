PPG : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results October 18

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the following details for its third quarter 2018 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings release: Thursday, Oct. 18, before U.S. stock markets open Teleconference: Thursday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m. ET PPG participants: Michael H. McGarry, chairman and chief executive officer Vincent J. Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer John Bruno, director, investor relations Dial-in registration: Visit http://dpregister.com/10124409 to register for the conference call at any time before or during the call. Upon registering to participate, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. (If unable to pre-register, visit the Investor Center section of www.ppg.com for dial-in details.) Webcast: Listen-only mode via internet broadcast from PPG's Investor Center at www.ppg.com (Windows Media Player) Telephone replay: Available beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 18, through 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, Nov. 1 Replay numbers: United States – 1-877-344-7529 Canada – 855-669-9658 International – 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 10124409 Web replay: Available on PPG's Investor Center at www.ppg.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, through Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

The news release will be available on the Investor Center and Newsroom sections of www.ppg.com.

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the Investor Center section of www.ppg.com at 1 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 18, approximately one hour prior to the conference call.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

