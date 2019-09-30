Log in
PPG : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results October 17
BU
PPG : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results October 17

09/30/2019 | 08:08am EDT

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the following details for its third quarter 2019 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings release:

Thursday, Oct. 17, before U.S. stock markets open


Teleconference:

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2 p.m. ET


PPG participants:

Michael H. McGarry, chairman and chief executive officer

Vincent J. Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer

John Bruno, director, investor relations


Dial-in registration:

Visit http://dpregister.com/10135434 to register for the conference call at any time before or during the call. Upon registering to participate, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. (If unable to pre-register, visit the Investor Center section of www.ppg.com for dial-in details.)


Webcast:

Listen-only mode via internet broadcast from PPG's Investor Center at www.ppg.com (Windows Media Player)


Telephone replay:

Available beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct 17, through 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 31.


Replay numbers:

United States – 1-877-344-7529

Canada – 855-669-9658

International – 1-412-317-0088

Passcode – 10135434


Web replay:

Available on PPG's Investor Center at www.ppg.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, through Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

The news release will be available on the Investor Center and Newsroom sections of www.ppg.com.

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the Investor Center section of www.ppg.com around 1 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 17, approximately one hour prior to the conference call.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
