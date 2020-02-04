Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries, Inc.    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PPG : AQUAPON WB EP Epoxy Coating Meets Multiple Criteria for LEED Credits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 08:12am EST

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that its PPG AQUAPON® WB EP waterborne epoxy coating, which has an ultra-low volatile organic compound (VOC) formulation (26g/L), is eligible to help building owners, architects and specifiers obtain LEED® points in several categories.

Using PPG AQUAPON WB EP in interior coating applications can help a project qualify for building product disclosure and optimization credits. Based on third-party reviews of its environmental life cycle impacts, PPG AQUAPON WB EP coating has received an environmental product declaration (EPD) for its use as a flooring coating. This declaration quantifies the product’s environmental impacts and affirms they are below the industry average for floor coatings in at least three of six categories.

PPG AQUAPON WB EP coating also qualifies for low-emitting materials credits. The coating features ultra-low VOC (26g/L), meeting or exceeding the applicable VOC limits of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) Rule 1113. Per LEED credit requirements, PPG AQUAPON WB EP also meets the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) emissions limits for a wall, floor or ceiling coating.

“PPG AQUAPON WB EP has been recognized as a next-generation coating alternative for high-traffic interior spaces that undergo a lot of wear and tear, require easy maintenance and where odor is a concern during coating application,” said Michael Leggett, PPG business development manager, protective and marine coatings. “With the recent environmental product declarations and low-emitting certification for PPG AQUAPON WB EP, we are excited to support our owner, architect and specifier partners as they seek LEED certification for their buildings and projects.”

In addition to ultra-low VOC (26g/L), PPG AQUAPON WB EP:

  • Is certified by the Master Painter Institute (MPI) to MPI Standard 115 (Epoxy-Modified Latex, Interior Gloss) and MPI Standard 215 (Epoxy-Modified Latex, Interior, Semi-Gloss);
  • Provides excellent scrub, abrasion, chemical and corrosion resistance; and
  • Is available in a broad color range.

For more information on PPG AQUAPON WB EP coating, as well as PPG’s broad offering of protective and marine coatings, visit www.ppgpmc.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo and AQUAPON are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

LEED — an acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design — is a registered trademark of the U.S. Green Building Council.

CATEGORY Protective and Marine Coatings


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
08:12aPPG : AQUAPON WB EP Epoxy Coating Meets Multiple Criteria for LEED Credits
BU
08:10aPPG : Collaborates with Dow on Sustainable Future Program to Reduce Carbon Impac..
BU
02/03PPG : to Showcase Innovative Aerospace Products, Services at Singapore Airshow
BU
02/03PPG : Completes Acquisition of ICR, Manufacturer of Automotive Refinish and Ligh..
BU
02/01Caterpillar Lowers 2020 Expectations -- WSJ
DJ
01/31Caterpillar Drives Down Expectations for 2020 -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/31Caterpillar Drives Down Expectations for 2020 -- Update
DJ
01/30Slack Nylon Demand Strains DuPont's Sales
DJ
01/23PPG : Earns High Marks on 2020 Corporate Equality Index
BU
01/21PPG : Foundation Supports Australian Bushfires Relief Efforts
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 461 M
EBIT 2020 2 172 M
Net income 2020 1 550 M
Debt 2020 3 282 M
Yield 2020 1,77%
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,07x
EV / Sales2021 1,98x
Capitalization 28 692 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 135,46  $
Last Close Price 121,34  $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-9.10%29 111
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-1.48%52 086
ASIAN PAINTS4.63%24 184
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-5.38%18 914
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.14%15 840
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.02%9 329
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group