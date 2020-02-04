PPG : AQUAPON WB EP Epoxy Coating Meets Multiple Criteria for LEED Credits

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that its PPG AQUAPON® WB EP waterborne epoxy coating, which has an ultra-low volatile organic compound (VOC) formulation (26g/L), is eligible to help building owners, architects and specifiers obtain LEED® points in several categories.

Using PPG AQUAPON WB EP in interior coating applications can help a project qualify for building product disclosure and optimization credits. Based on third-party reviews of its environmental life cycle impacts, PPG AQUAPON WB EP coating has received an environmental product declaration (EPD) for its use as a flooring coating. This declaration quantifies the product’s environmental impacts and affirms they are below the industry average for floor coatings in at least three of six categories.

PPG AQUAPON WB EP coating also qualifies for low-emitting materials credits. The coating features ultra-low VOC (26g/L), meeting or exceeding the applicable VOC limits of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) Rule 1113. Per LEED credit requirements, PPG AQUAPON WB EP also meets the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) emissions limits for a wall, floor or ceiling coating.

“PPG AQUAPON WB EP has been recognized as a next-generation coating alternative for high-traffic interior spaces that undergo a lot of wear and tear, require easy maintenance and where odor is a concern during coating application,” said Michael Leggett, PPG business development manager, protective and marine coatings. “With the recent environmental product declarations and low-emitting certification for PPG AQUAPON WB EP, we are excited to support our owner, architect and specifier partners as they seek LEED certification for their buildings and projects.”

In addition to ultra-low VOC (26g/L), PPG AQUAPON WB EP:

Is certified by the Master Painter Institute (MPI) to MPI Standard 115 (Epoxy-Modified Latex, Interior Gloss) and MPI Standard 215 (Epoxy-Modified Latex, Interior, Semi-Gloss);

Provides excellent scrub, abrasion, chemical and corrosion resistance; and

Is available in a broad color range.

For more information on PPG AQUAPON WB EP coating, as well as PPG’s broad offering of protective and marine coatings, visit www.ppgpmc.com.

