PPG : Again Recognized Among ‘Best Places to Work in IT,' Rated Top Five for Career Development

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that IDG Communication’s Insider Pro and Computerworld have named the company one of the “Best Places to Work in IT,” and rated PPG in the top five of companies for career development in 2020. PPG is among 100 top organizations that engage, challenge and develop their information technology function while providing exceptional training, collaborative environments, benefits and compensation, according to the publications.

The 2020 list features organizational profiles and results from the 27th annual Best Places to Work in IT survey, which evaluated large, midsize and small organizations across the United States. PPG was previously included on the Best Places to Work in IT list in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

“PPG is elated to be named among the inventive and dynamic organizations included on the 2020 Best Places to Work in IT list,” said Chris Caruso, PPG vice president, information technology. “Our continued focus on employee advancement, global development and innovation has helped us build a collaborative workplace that fosters opportunities for talented IT professionals. This recognition is also a testament to PPG’s culture, where engagement, creativity and teamwork are the foundation of our global business.”

To view the full 2020 list, visit www.IDGInsiderPro.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Insider Pro

Insider Pro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available www.idg.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective organizations.

CATEGORY Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005718/en/