PPG : Collaborates with Dow on Sustainable Future Program to Reduce Carbon Impacts

PPG PSX coatings use Dow technology designed to reduce energy intensity, greenhouse gas emissions

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced a collaboration with Dow (NYSE: Dow) and its Sustainable Future Program, developed to accelerate adoption of low-carbon technologies. The partnership focuses on advances in anti-corrosion coating products for steel designed to deliver reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through increased energy efficiency while helping to lessen the high maintenance costs of steel infrastructure.

Based on Dow’s next-generation polysiloxane technology, PPG’s two-coat PPG PSX™ coatings, which have a 25-year track record of performance, require fewer coats to achieve the same level of protection from a traditional three-coat system. This results in less energy-intensive production and application and a corresponding reduction of GHG emissions, fulfilling the Sustainable Future Program’s goal of advancing best in class technologies that deliver tangible sustainability gains to society.

Compared to alternative systems, PPG PSX coatings offer better long-term adhesion and toughness as well as corrosion, weathering and chemical resistance under even the most aggressive exposure conditions. While other coating technology often requires three coats – primer, intermediate layer and topcoat – PPG PSX coatings are simple two-coat systems with a zinc primer and polysiloxane topcoat. Polysiloxane requires fewer recoats over time compared to traditional topcoat technologies, resulting in lower maintenance costs for the building owner and a lower associated environmental impact.

The PPG PSX portfolio includes PPG PSX 700 two-component coating, PPG PSX One single-pack acrylic siloxane and PPG PSX 805 epoxy siloxane with a satin sheen. Each of these patented products uses Dow polysiloxane resin technology.

“Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, we are combining PPG and Dow expertise to drive measurable change through carbon mitigation projects backed by Dow’s Sustainable Future Program,” said Christopher Welch, PPG global business development director, protective and marine coatings. “Together, we have the common goal of protecting steel, one of the world’s strongest building materials, while contributing to a more sustainably built environment for the future. Within Dow’s Sustainable Future Program, this collaboration is one of several projects designed to accelerate the adoption of technologies and practices that meet local market needs while delivering carbon emission benefits and catalyzing change across value chains.”

“From the skyscrapers that shape our skylines, to the bridges that connect our roads in the transportation networks, to marine vessels that transport goods and people, steel is the backbone of modern society,” said Dr. Nicoletta Piccolrovazzi, circular economy market director for Dow and global technology and sustainability director for Dow Olympic & Sports Solutions. “As a leading materials science company, we can provide solutions that help extend the life span of infrastructure and reduce the environmental impact of steel manufacturing and maintenance over the long term. Together with PPG, we are providing paint and coating formulators with the ability to offer architects and property developers a next-generation steel coating solution that encourages partners across the value chain to adopt technologies with a lower carbon impact.”

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines one of the broadest technology sets in the industry with asset integration, focused innovation and global scale to achieve profitable growth and become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow’s portfolio of performance materials, industrial intermediates and plastics businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for our customers in high-growth segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 113 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,000 people. Dow delivered pro forma sales of approximately $50 billion in 2018. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

