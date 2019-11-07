Log in
PPG Industries : Mt. Vernon plant to host students for National Manufacturing Day

11/07/2019 | 11:00am EST

MT. VERNON, Ill., Nov. 7, 2019 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced that its Mt. Vernon, Ill., plant will host more than more than 150 teachers and students from Mt.Vernon, Waltonville and Woodlawn high schools.

The event is being held to mark National Manufacturing Day, organized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), which aims to address labor opportunities, connect with future generations of manufacturers and ensure success of the manufacturing industry.

'Over the next decade, manufacturing industry careers paths will be abundant,' said Walter Rexing, PPG plant manager, Mt. Vernon. 'Through today's event, students are able experience a life-life look into the world of manufacturing and discover the robust and exciting careers this sector has to offer.'

The student visitors will explore employment opportunities and education options, hearing first-hand from PPG employees about the diverse and high-tech career paths within modern manufacturing. The students will also participate in a tour of the plant to see PPG employees and plant operations in action. The tour will include stops in warehousing, paint making, packaging and quality control.

PPG's Mt. Vernon facility employs approximately 50 people and produces industrial coatings for manufacturers of metal, wood and plastic parts. Applications include structural steel, agricultural equipment, electrical equipment, cabinetry, doors, siding and many other OEM (original equipment manufacturer) items and architectural fixtures.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 15:59:00 UTC
