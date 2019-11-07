PPG Industries : Mt. Vernon plant to host students for National Manufacturing Day

MT. VERNON, Ill., Nov. 7, 2019 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced that its Mt. Vernon, Ill., plant will host more than more than 150 teachers and students from Mt.Vernon, Waltonville and Woodlawn high schools.

The event is being held to mark National Manufacturing Day, organized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), which aims to address labor opportunities, connect with future generations of manufacturers and ensure success of the manufacturing industry.

'Over the next decade, manufacturing industry careers paths will be abundant,' said Walter Rexing, PPG plant manager, Mt. Vernon. 'Through today's event, students are able experience a life-life look into the world of manufacturing and discover the robust and exciting careers this sector has to offer.'

The student visitors will explore employment opportunities and education options, hearing first-hand from PPG employees about the diverse and high-tech career paths within modern manufacturing. The students will also participate in a tour of the plant to see PPG employees and plant operations in action. The tour will include stops in warehousing, paint making, packaging and quality control.

PPG's Mt. Vernon facility employs approximately 50 people and produces industrial coatings for manufacturers of metal, wood and plastic parts. Applications include structural steel, agricultural equipment, electrical equipment, cabinetry, doors, siding and many other OEM (original equipment manufacturer) items and architectural fixtures.

