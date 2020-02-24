PPG Industries :  PPG, Employees Support Coronavirus Relief Efforts In China

Log in
PPG Industries, Inc.

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
02/24/2020 | 07:07am EST

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced initiatives to support coronavirus relief efforts in China. The company will donate $143,437 USD (1,000,000 RMB) to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation to assist with mid- to long-term recovery efforts, such as training, mental health assistance or other support for frontline health workers responding to the crisis. The funds also will be used to help vulnerable communities and families recover.

In addition to the corporate donation, PPG has committed to matching donations from its employees globally. The company is also actively seeking opportunities to donate its antibacterial coatings to assist with disease prevention.

PPG has nearly 4,000 employees working at 16 manufacturing sites, eight offices and four technical centers in China.

“Our thoughts are with our Chinese colleagues and those impacted as they face the severe coronavirus outbreak,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate social responsibility. “We truly are one global PPG community, and we lend our support through these relief efforts.”

PPG’s global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $11 million in 2019, supporting hundreds of organizations across 38 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Global Charitable Contributions


© Business Wire 2020
