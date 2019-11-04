PPG Industries : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at Community Cultural and Sports Center in China's Tianjin Airport Economic Area

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 29, 2019 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® project that helped revitalize the Community Cultural and Sports Center in the Tianjin Airport Economic Area in China. Co-sponsored by the Tianjin TEDA Charity Association, the project brought together nearly 60 PPG volunteers and their family members, who spent more than 150 hours beautifying this important community resource for the area's 50,000 residents.

PPG provided more than $49,000 (343,000 yuans) in products and services to assist with the project, including 150 gallons (568 liters) of MASTER'S MARK™ interior paint products by PPG.

The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in the Tianjin Airport Economic Area, where PPG has an aerospace materials application support center.

At the Community Cultural and Sports Center, community members can engage in learning, training, sports, relaxation and recreational activities. The center also hosts a variety of cultural activities under the theme 'Enriching the Community with Culture.'

'The center serves as an important venue for neighbors to play and learn,' said Yang Shijin, head of the Community Cultural and Sports Center. 'We really appreciate all the work the PPG volunteers have done in renovating the center to create a colorful and pleasant space.'

The center's exterior design, which features diverse shapes, was the inspiration for PPG's painting theme of 'Tangram' . The PPG volunteers and members of the community painted the center's activity room and hallways in a palette of seven colors that were chosen to create a bright and lively space. The volunteers and their children also painted scrolls featuring aerospace and community cultural designs.

'We are very pleased to complete the first Colorful Communities project in the Tianjin Airport Economic Area,' said John Gao, PPG general manager, aerospace, Greater China. 'We hope our quality products and unique designs can add a touch of brightness and liveliness to the center. It is also our sincere hope that through our efforts, more people will be encouraged to join the revitalization project and contribute to the creation of a beautiful community.'

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets - from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 270 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 5.3 million people in 39 countries.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. PPG invested more than $9 million in 2018, supporting hundreds of organizations across 28 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, the company helps grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, PPG empowers employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com

