Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries, Inc.    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PPG Industries : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at Community Cultural and Sports Center in China's Tianjin Airport Economic Area

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 05:10pm EST

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 29, 2019 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® project that helped revitalize the Community Cultural and Sports Center in the Tianjin Airport Economic Area in China. Co-sponsored by the Tianjin TEDA Charity Association, the project brought together nearly 60 PPG volunteers and their family members, who spent more than 150 hours beautifying this important community resource for the area's 50,000 residents.

PPG provided more than $49,000 (343,000 yuans) in products and services to assist with the project, including 150 gallons (568 liters) of MASTER'S MARK™ interior paint products by PPG.

The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in the Tianjin Airport Economic Area, where PPG has an aerospace materials application support center.

At the Community Cultural and Sports Center, community members can engage in learning, training, sports, relaxation and recreational activities. The center also hosts a variety of cultural activities under the theme 'Enriching the Community with Culture.'

'The center serves as an important venue for neighbors to play and learn,' said Yang Shijin, head of the Community Cultural and Sports Center. 'We really appreciate all the work the PPG volunteers have done in renovating the center to create a colorful and pleasant space.'

The center's exterior design, which features diverse shapes, was the inspiration for PPG's painting theme of 'Tangram' . The PPG volunteers and members of the community painted the center's activity room and hallways in a palette of seven colors that were chosen to create a bright and lively space. The volunteers and their children also painted scrolls featuring aerospace and community cultural designs.

'We are very pleased to complete the first Colorful Communities project in the Tianjin Airport Economic Area,' said John Gao, PPG general manager, aerospace, Greater China. 'We hope our quality products and unique designs can add a touch of brightness and liveliness to the center. It is also our sincere hope that through our efforts, more people will be encouraged to join the revitalization project and contribute to the creation of a beautiful community.'

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets - from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 270 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 5.3 million people in 39 countries.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. PPG invested more than $9 million in 2018, supporting hundreds of organizations across 28 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, the company helps grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, PPG empowers employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Colorful Communities and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Master's Mark is a trademark of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 22:09:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:10pPPG INDUSTRIES : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at Community Cultural an..
PU
10/30PPG : Announces Investment in Cleveland Automotive Adhesives and Sealants R&D Fa..
BU
10/28PPG INDUSTRIES : AEROCRON aerospace electrocoat primer qualified by US Air Force
PU
10/21PPG INDUSTRIES : to unleash creativity at SEMA Show
PU
10/21PPG : Appoints Steve Pocock as Vice President, Architectural Coatings, EMEA Nort..
BU
10/18PPG INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
10/18TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Fred Smith's Growing FedEx Challenge; Seeking Rail Vo..
DJ
10/17PPG : Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 51 Cents Per Share
BU
10/17Materials Up on Brexit Optimism; Alcoa Rallies Despite Growth Warning -- Mate..
DJ
10/17PPG INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 152 M
EBIT 2019 2 053 M
Net income 2019 1 359 M
Debt 2019 3 762 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,21x
EV / Sales2020 2,12x
Capitalization 29 662 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 128,63  $
Last Close Price 125,44  $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.22.70%29 662
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY47.32%53 069
ASIAN PAINTS28.64%24 013
AKZO NOBEL N.V.5.47%18 654
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.65.21%17 879
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.24.38%9 481
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group