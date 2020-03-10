PPG : Provides Cockpit-Protecting Aeroscreen for NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Safety innovation for enhanced driver cockpit protection

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that its ballistic, canopy-like windscreen, a key component of the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES’ Aeroscreen, will make its official motorsports debut this week.

The PPG windscreen includes an interior anti-reflective coating, an anti-fogging device using an integral heating element and up to eight exterior tear-offs that can be removed during pit stops if the screen gets dirty. (Photo: Business Wire)

Developed by Red Bull Advanced Technologies and tested multiple times since its first on-track assessment in October 2019, the Aeroscreen will appear on all cars competing in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida on March 15. It is INDYCAR’s latest safety innovation to reduce the risk of driver injury from flying debris or other objects striking the cockpit area.

“I don’t think any stone has been left unturned, but we will continue to fine tune it,” said Jay Frye, INDYCAR president. “The Aeroscreen is an industry-changing, total driver safety solution.”

The Aeroscreen consists of the PPG polycarbonate-laminated ballistic windscreen that is attached to a titanium frame produced by Pankl. The entire Aeroscreen assembly can be fitted on or removed from an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car in less than 15 minutes.

The PPG windscreen includes an interior anti-reflective coating, an anti-fogging device using an integral heating element and up to eight exterior tear-offs that can be removed during pit stops if the screen gets dirty. Weighing 17.3 pounds (7.8 kilograms), the windscreen can withstand a two-pound object striking it at more than 220 miles per hour.

Pankl’s titanium frame weighs 27.8 pounds (12.6 kilograms) and can withstand 34,000 pounds (15,422 kilograms) of force, which is equivalent to 17 tons.

“As an innovative industry leader in aerospace transparencies, PPG is proud to play an important role in ensuring cockpit protection for drivers throughout the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season,” said Brent Wright, PPG global director, aerospace transparencies.

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series known as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The series features an international field of the world’s most versatile drivers – including five-time series champion Scott Dixon, reigning series champion Josef Newgarden and defending Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The season, which runs from March to September, currently consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and held annually in May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, visit www.indycar.com.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

