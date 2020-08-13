Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries, Inc.    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPG : Receives DOE Funding for Energy-Saving Automotive Paints and Coatings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 11:33am EDT

Scientists to explore new algorithms and supercomputing resources to model paint flow, leveling for advanced multi-layer coatings systems

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) for a research initiative aimed at developing energy-efficient coatings systems for the automotive industry. The PPG project – “Modeling Coating Flow and Dynamics during Drying” – was selected to receive funding through the DOE High Performance Computing for Energy Innovation (HPC4EI) program.

PPG scientists will collaborate with LBNL experts to model the complex physics that contribute to paint flow and leveling in a two-layer coatings system. The insight gained will accelerate the introduction of new multi-layer coatings systems that can be co-cured in a single, lower-temperature bake, reducing paint line energy consumption for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) by up to 30%.

“Beyond the energy savings achieved from fewer curing steps and faster process times, our research will provide a foundation for future models for water-based coatings and lighter-weight vehicle substrates,” said Xinyu Lu, PPG development engineer, automotive OEM coatings. “PPG is at the forefront of coatings technologies that can help vehicle manufacturers significantly reduce their costs and environmental footprints.”

The PPG initiative was one of 11 research projects selected in the latest HPC4EI award cycle. PPG has worked with the HPC4EI program over many years to advance programs that increase automotive manufacturing throughput and enable vehicle lightweighting. In 2019, PPG also received a DOE grant to study the aging characteristics of a new generation of structural adhesives needed to join high-strength steel, aluminum, magnesium and other substrates that can help reduce vehicle mass and increase fuel economy.

The HPC4EI program is funded by the DOE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewables and the Fossil Energy Office. It uses world-class DOE capabilities in high-performance computing to help improve manufacturing processes, and further product and material development to reduce national energy consumption. These high-performance computers use new mathematical breakthroughs to enable increased accuracy of engineering and science simulations, and provide faster optimization and enhanced data analytics. To learn more, visit hpc4energyinnovation.llnl.gov.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Automotive OEM Coatings


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
11:33aPPG : Receives DOE Funding for Energy-Saving Automotive Paints and Coatings
BU
08/12PPG INDUSTRIES : introduces Disinfectant 20R to help customers return to busines..
PU
08/12PPG : Foundation Awards More Than $200,000 in Scholarships to Empower Next Gener..
BU
08/11PPG INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
08/11PPG : Provides July Sales Update and Increases Third Quarter 2020 Sales Estimate..
BU
08/07PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05PPG : in Partnership with Sibi, Announces Four-Year Agreement with Tricon Americ..
BU
07/20PPG : to Exhibit at First-Ever Virtual Experimental Aircraft Association Show
BU
07/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up, Signaling Muted Gains for the ..
DJ
07/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up, Signaling Muted Gains for the ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 299 M - -
Net income 2020 948 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 28 551 M 28 551 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 47 600
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 123,87 $
Last Close Price 120,99 $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Christopher R. Caruso Vice President-Information Technology
Hugh M. Grant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-9.36%28 551
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY15.14%55 013
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.38%24 088
ASIAN PAINTS0.69%23 064
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-6.22%19 373
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.10.42%11 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group