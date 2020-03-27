Log in
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
News 


PPG : to Donate 80,000 Masks to Hospitals in Pittsburgh, New York, Cleveland, Detroit, Huntsville to Support Coronavirus Relief Efforts

03/27/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it will donate 80,000 masks to hospitals in Pittsburgh, New York, Cleveland, Detroit and Huntsville, Ala., in support of Coronavirus relief efforts.

A supply of 20,000 N95 masks were recently distributed to UPMC and Allegheny Health Network hospitals in Pittsburgh, PPG’s global headquarters community. An additional 50,000 surgical masks and 10,000 N95 masks in total will be distributed to:

  • UPMC and Allegheny Health Network hospitals in Pittsburgh;
  • New York area hospitals;
  • Cleveland, Ohio, area hospitals;
  • Henry Ford Health System in Dearborn, Mich., and Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.;
  • Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Ala.

PPG will also partner with General Motors to distribute additional masks to hospitals in the Detroit area, and utilize its global supply chain network to support Pittsburgh hospitals in overcoming supply chain shortages.

“PPG is proud to support the medical community as they courageously continue their work on the frontlines of this global pandemic,” said Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “As One PPG family, we will continue to work with our community partners to provide support and deploy resources wherever possible. We look forward to a brighter future, together.”

PPG employs approximately 2,500 people in the Greater Pittsburgh Area; 65 people in New York City at its Paintzen office; approximately 2,500 people in the Northeastern Ohio area; 465 people in Michigan; and 700 people in Huntsville.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Community Affairs


© Business Wire 2020
