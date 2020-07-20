Log in
PPG : to Exhibit at First-Ever Virtual Experimental Aircraft Association Show

07/20/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

Company will feature various products suitable for aviation special interest groups

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it will be participating in the first-ever virtual Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Spirit of Aviation Week™, July 21-25.

The five-day event will include streamed and on-demand content that encompasses nearly every subset of aviation, with a focus on educational, informational and entertaining content.

The virtual PPG booth will feature an array of products that are suitable for aviation special interest groups, including color coatings, transparency cleaning systems, rain repellant coatings and various paint systems – from pretreatments to topcoats.

PPG will highlight its PPG CLARITY™ Transparency Cleaning System, which is a two-part cleaning method that can easily remove debris, especially insect residue, from coated and uncoated plastic transparencies. Also featured will be PPG SURFACE SEAL™ hydrophobic coating, which is an industry-leading rain/water-shedding coating system designed for glass and anti-static coated glass windshields.

“Although this is not how we typically participate in the Spirit of Aviation Week, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to safely showcase our PPG aerospace products to the EAA community,” said Ward LaPaglia, PPG senior sales and market development, aerospace application support center, Indianapolis.

EAA embodies The Spirit of Aviation through the world’s most engaged community of aviation enthusiasts. EAA’s 230,000 members and 900 local chapters enjoy the fun and camaraderie of sharing their passion for flying, building and restoring recreational aircraft.

PPG’s global aerospace business offers coatings, sealants, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armor, as well as chemical management and other services. For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world, Clarity and Surface Seal are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Spirit of Aviation Week is a trademark of Experimental Aircraft Association Inc.

CATEGORY Aerospace


© Business Wire 2020
