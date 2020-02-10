Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PPHE Hotel Group Limited    PPH   GG00B1Z5FH87

PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED

(PPH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/10 11:04:22 am
2020 GBp   -0.98%
11:08aPPHE HOTEL : Notice of Annual Results
PU
01/23PPHE HOTEL : Year-end trading update
PU
01/23PPHE HOTEL : Year End Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPHE Hotel : Notice of Annual Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 11:08am EST

PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
('PPHE Hotel Group' or the 'Group')

Notice of Annual Results

PPHE Hotel Group, the international hospitality real estate group which develops, owns and operates hotels, resorts and campsites, will be releasing its Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on Thursday 27 February 2020.

ApresentationforanalystswilltakeplaceonthemorninginLondon.Pleasecontact pphe@hudsonsandler.com
if you would like to attend.

Enquiries:

Hudson Sandler

Wendy Baker / Lucy Wollam

Tel: +44 (0)20 7796 4133

Notes to editors

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £1.7 billion portfolio, valued as at summer of 2018 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate. Its primary focus is full-service upscale, upper upscale and lifestyle hotels in major gateway cities and regional centres, as well as hotel, resort and campsite properties in select resort destinations.

PPHE Hotel Group benefits from having an exclusive and perpetual licence from the Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel groups, to develop and operate Park Plaza® branded hotels and resorts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, PPHE Hotel Group wholly owns, and operates under, the art'otel® brand and its Croatian subsidiary owns, and operates under, the Arena Hotels & Apartments® and Arena Campsites® brands.

PPHE Hotel Group is one of the largest owner/operators of hotels in central London and its property portfolio comprises of 37 hotels and resorts in operation, offering a total of approximately 8,800 rooms and 8 campsites, offering approximately 6,000 units. PPHE Hotel Group's development pipeline includes two new hotels in London and one in New York City which are expected to add an additional 600 rooms by the end of 2022/2023.

PPHE Hotel Group is a Guernsey registered company with shares listed on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250. PPHE Hotel Group also holds a controlling ownership interest in Arena Hospitality Group, whose shares are listed on the Prime market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

Company websites

www.pphe.com
www.arenahospitalitygroup.com

For reservations

www.parkplaza.com
www.artotels.com
www.arenahotels.com
www.arenacampsites.com

Disclaimer

PPHE Hotel Group Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 16:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
11:08aPPHE HOTEL : Notice of Annual Results
PU
01/23PPHE HOTEL : Year-end trading update
PU
01/23PPHE HOTEL : Year End Trading Update
PU
01/17PPHE HOTEL : Notice of Trading Update
PU
01/16PPHE HOTEL : Acquisition of joint venture interest
PU
2019PPHE HOTEL : Acquisition of freehold site
PU
2019PPHE HOTEL : London hotel room rates push up sales growth at Park Plaza owner
AQ
2019PPHE HOTEL : Q3 Results - Trading Update
PU
2019PPHE HOTEL : Park Plaza Utrecht completes 6 million Euro transformation, reveali..
PU
2019PPHE HOTEL : Critically acclaimed London Victoria restaurant, TOZI, are proud to..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 410 M
EBIT 2019 93,1 M
Net income 2019 36,8 M
Debt 2019 638 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 28,5x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,04x
EV / Sales2020 3,93x
Capitalization 1 020 M
Chart PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PPHE Hotel Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,37  €
Last Close Price 24,02  €
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,79%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boris Ernest Ivesha President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Papouchado Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Hegarty Deputy CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Kos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Edwin Wijgergangs Vice President-Technology & Business Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED10.27%1 112
WHITBREAD PLC-4.68%7 943
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-6.34%5 636
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.18%5 630
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-8.23%3 344
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-15.60%3 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group