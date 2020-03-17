PPHE Hotel : Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

17 March 2020

PPHE Hotel Group Limited

('PPHE Hotel Group' or the 'Company')

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

PPHE Hotel Group confirms that, at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting, held at 12 noon on 17 March 2020, the ordinary resolution to approve the Related Party Transaction in relation to the main works for the design and build of the new art'otel london hoxton was duly passed by independent shareholders. The vote was carried out by means of a poll.

The full text of the ordinary resolution was included in the Company's Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 27 February 2020 and made available on the Company's website www.pphe.com. The following table shows the results of the votes cast.

Total votes cast For

Number For

Percentage Against Number Against Percentage Withheld Number 8,603,241 8,461,564 98.37 140,077 1.63 1,600

NB: Percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.



The Board is pleased with the support from independent shareholders.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the circular containing the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and the ordinary resolution passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting have been forwarded to the UK Listing Authority and will both shortly be available for inspection at the following location: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Notes to Editors

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £1.7 billion portfolio, valued as at summer of 2019 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate. Its primary focus is full-service upscale, upper upscale and lifestyle hotels in major gateway cities and regional centres, as well as hotel, resort and campsite properties in select resort destinations.

PPHE Hotel Group benefits from having an exclusive and perpetual licence from the Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel groups, to develop and operate Park Plaza® branded hotels and resorts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, PPHE Hotel Group wholly owns, and operates under, the art'otel® brand and its Croatian subsidiary owns, and operates under, the Arena Hotels & Apartments® and Arena Campsites® brands.

PPHE Hotel Group is one of the largest owner/operators of hotels in central London and its property portfolio comprises of 37 hotels and resorts in operation, offering a total of approximately 8,800 rooms and eight campsites, offering approximately 6,000 units. PPHE Hotel Group's development pipeline include new hotels in London, New York City, Belgrade and Zagreb which are expected to add more than 800 rooms to the portfolio by the end of 2023.

PPHE Hotel Group is a Guernsey registered company with shares listed on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250. PPHE Hotel Group also holds a controlling ownership interest in Arena Hospitality Group, whose shares are listed on the Prime market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

