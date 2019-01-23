PPHE Hotel : Alex Caetano promoted to Hotel Manager of Park Plaza London Park Royal

PPHE Hotel Group promotes Alex Caetano to

Hotel Manager of Park Plaza London Park

Royal

Alex Caetano moves from Park Plaza London Waterloo

21st January 2019: PPHE Hotel Group ("PPHE" or the "Group"), an international hospitality real estate group which owns and develops hotels and resorts, operates the Park Plaza® Hotels & Resorts brand in EMEA and owns the art'otel® brand, is pleased to announce the promotion of Alex Caetano to Hotel Manager at Park Plaza London Park Royal.

Having joined the Group in 2011, Alex most recently worked as the Operations Manager (Pre-Opening) at Park Plaza London Waterloo and played a key role in the successful launch of the 494-room property in 2017 - managing day-to-day operations of the hotel for over two years and achieving a brand audit score of 90.6% during this period. He has also worked as an Operations Manager at Park Plaza London Victoria, where he was responsible for managing all front office, housekeeping, food and beverage and meetings and events operations at the hotel.

Alex started his hospitality career in Johannesburg, South Africa but moved to London in 2002 to progress within the industry. His experience includes management roles at hotels around the capital, including the four-star Copthorne Tara Kensington and the four-star Holiday Inn London Bloomsbury.

Commenting on the promotion, Daniel Pedreschi, Regional General Manager UK at PPHE Hotel Group said: "We are delighted to share the news that Alex is joining Park Plaza London Park Royal as the property's Hotel Manager. His promotion is well deserved and will ensure the success continues at the Park Plaza London Park Royal, which opened in 2017. With experience of various Park Plaza properties in London, not only does Alex have excellent brand knowledge, but also a track record of achieving impressive results for the Group. We are looking forward to seeing what his wealth of experience and passion brings to this new role."

Alex added: "Playing a key role in the launch of Park Plaza London Waterloo has been one of my career highlights to date but I'm looking forward to this new challenge and seeing great success at Park Plaza London Park Royal".

