PPHE Hotel : Arena Kažela Campsite Unveils Luxury New Look

Arena Kažela Campsite Unveils Luxury New Look New additions include Croatia's longest relaxation pool Resort launches all-new luxury accommodation Camping Villa, available from €129 per villa per night. To book, visit www.arenacampsites.com/en/mobile- homes-istria/arena-kazela-camping-homes 17 July 2019: One of Istria's most popular destinations is set to welcome a wave of new holidaymakers this season, as Arena Kažela Campsitelaunches brand-new luxury camping homes. Available now and located in a secluded spot in Medulin on the southern coast of the Istria peninsula, the luxury additions are part of a major repositioning project and have been beautifully designed to allow guests to get closer to nature and experience the serenity of sleeping under the stars in total comfort. Coming complete with air-conditioning, Egyptian cotton linen, coffee machines, flat screen televisions, ELEMIS toiletries and free Wi-Fi, holidaymakers will be quick to leave the pegs at home this summer and 'pitch up' in one of the resort's 164 options of Camping Home Next, Camping Home Green or Camping Villas. Each camping home offers a contemporary living space for up to five people, with the Camping Villas boasting large, floor-to-ceiling windows that let the outside in, with white and teal touches that echo

the blue waters and pebble beaches that are nearby. Conscious travellers will feel at home in the resort's 'Green' camping homes, which are made from ecological and recycled materials and combine modern elements with eco-friendly choices. Finally, the 'Next' camping homes boast smart design and enviable positions on the edge of the resort, a mere stone's throw from the water, offering the perfect place to unwind. Camping Home Next, available from available from €101 per night. To book, visit www.arenacampsites.com/en/mobile-homes-istria/arena-kazela-camping-homes If that isn't tempting enough, each one comes with a stunning sea view, private furnished terrace and car parking space - and those lucky enough to call them home can enjoy exclusive use of the resort's newly introduced relaxation pool, which is a stone's throw from the clear and calm waters of the Adriatic Sea and at 80 metres long, is Croatia's longest. The resort's brand-new Breeze Bar will make sure that guests are refreshed as they relax. A regular schedule of Pilates and morning exercise or aerobics classes in the sea will keep guests active, whilst sporting facilities that include water-skiing and windsurfing school will allow them to try something new. Kids can while away the hours with dance classes, art experiences and treasure hunts. [L-R] Main swimming complex / Captains Bar

At the heart of Arena Kažela Campsite is the resort's brand-new swimming complex, which boasts over 600m² of water surface. Including a main swimming pool, children's swimming pool, water slide and landscaped sunbathing area with loungers and parasols. Close to the resort's restaurants, lounge and beach bars, supermarket and illy Caffe, it's the perfect place to head when camping home or villa guests aren't cooling down in the relaxation pool. For those hoping to explore, the resort is within a short distance of several blue-flag beaches and nearby Pula boasts a wealth of fascinating Roman history and must-do summer events, such as the popular Dimension and Outlook festivals in August and September. Rates start from €101 per camping villa per night, based on five sharing a Camping Home Next. For more information and to book, visit www.arenacampsites.com/en/mobile-homes-istria/arena-kazela- camping-homes. ENDS For more information and / or images, call Laura, Ben or Sarah at Lucre on 020 8741 5900 or email pphe@lucre.co.uk. About Arena Hospitality Group Arena Hospitality Group d.d., headquartered in Pula ("Arena"), is a hospitality company which operates in Croatia, Germany and Hungary. Arena's portfolio currently consists of 26 owned, co- owned, leased and managed properties with more than 10,000 rooms and accommodation units in cities such as Berlin, Cologne, Nuremberg, Budapest and tourist destinations in Istria. Arena has an exclusive right to operate and develop hotels under the international Park Plaza® brand in 18 Central and Eastern European countries. PPHE Hotel Group, which is one of central London's largest owner/operators of internationally branded hotel rooms in the upper upscale segment of the market, is the largest shareholder of Arena and currently indirectly owns 51.97% of share capital. Website: arenahospitalitygroup.comarenahotels.com arenacampsites.com