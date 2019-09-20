PPHE Hotel : Interim Results First Half 2019 Presentation 0 09/20/2019 | 05:27am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields WE ARE CREATORS I N T E R I M R E S U L T S F O R S I X M O N T H S E N D E D 3 0 T H J U N E 2 0 1 9 Holmes Hotel London I M P O R TA N T N O T I C E By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, or by reading this document, you agree to be bound by the limitations set out below. This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of any securities of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPHE) or any of the businesses or assets described in it. The information in this presentation, which does not purport to be comprehensive, has been provided by PPHE and has not been independently verified. While this information has been prepared in good faith, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made and, save in the case of fraud, no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by PPHE and any of its subsidiaries (PPHE Hotel Group) or by any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or advisers in relation to the accuracy or completeness of this presentation or any other written or oral information made available to any interested party or its advisers and any such liability is expressly disclaimed. No information set out or referred to in this presentation shall form the basis of any contract. This presentation has been delivered to interested parties for information only. The recipient agrees to keep confidential any written or oral information contained herein or otherwise made available in connection with the Group. This presentation must not be copied, reproduced, distributed or passed to others at any time. The recipient has further agreed to return all documents and other material held by it relating to the Group referred to in the presentation upon request. PPHE gives no undertaking to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this presentation or to deliver an updated presentation in the future or to update any additional information, or to correct any inaccuracies in it which may become apparent, and it reserves the right, without giving reasons, at any time and in any respect, to terminate negotiations with any prospective purchaser. This presentation is being distributed on the basis that each person in the UK to whom it is issued is reasonably believed to be such a person as is described in Article 19 (Investment professionals), Article 48 (Certified high net worth individuals), Article 49 (High net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.), Article 50 (Certified sophisticated investors), or Article 50A (Self-certified sophisticated investors) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, or is a person to whom this presentation may otherwise lawfully be distributed. Persons who do not fall within such descriptions may not act or rely upon the information contained in it. The contents of this document have not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Reliance on this document for the purposes of engaging in any investment activity may expose you to a significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested or of incurring additional liability. Any person who is in doubt should consult an authorised person specialising in advising on investments of this nature. Any recipient of this presentation in jurisdictions outside the UK should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal requirements. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase securities in PPHE in any jurisdiction. In particular, this presentation should not be distributed, directly or indirectly, by any means (including electronic transfer) in or into Canada, Australia, Japan, the United States or the Republic of South Africa or to any citizens, nationals or residents thereof, or to any corporation, partnership or other entity created or organized under the laws of those jurisdictions or to any "US Person" as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933 (as amended). Any such distribution could result in a violation of relevant securities laws of such jurisdictions. This presentation should not be considered as the giving of investment advice or any recommendation by PPHE or any other member of the Group or by any of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents or advisers. Each person to whom this presentation is made available must make his or its own independent assessment of PPHE and the Group after making such investigation and taking such advice as he or it may consider necessary or appropriate. In particular, this presentation does not replace a review of any financial or other information published by PPHE via a Regulatory Information Service and ongoing reports. Any opinions, forecasts or estimates in this presentation constitute a judgment as at the date of this presentation. There can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with any such opinions, forecasts or estimates. Matters discussed in this document may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may","will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward- looking statements reflect the current views of PPHE with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause PPHE's or its industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All enquiries relating to this presentation should be directed to Robert Henke, Executive Vice President Commercial & Corporate Affairs, PPHE Hotel Group Limited at rhenke@pphe.com. PPHE Hotel Group Interim Results six months ended 30th June 2019 1 PR E S E N TAT I O N T E A M CO N T E N T S 3 I N T R O D U C T I O N 13 R E C E N T D E V E L O P M E N T S A N D P I P E L I N E Boris Ivesha President & Chief Executive Officer Skills and experience President of the Group since 1991

Brought the Park Plaza ® Hotels & Resorts brand to the Group in 1994 in collaboration with the Red Sea Group

Hotels & Resorts brand to the Group in 1994 in collaboration with the Red Sea Group Has been a major influencer in the Group's international expansion

Held various senior leadership positions in hotels in London and Tel Aviv Daniel Kos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Skills and experience Having joined the group in 2011, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer in January 2018

Held various senior positions within auditing and finance, including at Mazars LLP

Certified Public Accountant (Register Accountant) and Bachelor in Business Economics from the Hogeschool van Amsterdam Greg Hegarty Chief Operating Officer Skills and experience COO since 2018, previously EVP UK and Chief Commercial Officer. 12 years with the Group including hotel manager and regional manager roles

Responsible for the Group's Operations, People & Culture and Commercial Strategies

Master's Degree in Business Administration Robert Henke Executive Vice President Commercial & Corporate Affairs Skills and experience Responsible for Investor Relations, Communications, Brand Development, and all commercial activities

Joined the Group in 2001 and developed and led the Group's central marketing, branding and ecommerce organisation

Bachelor's Degree in Hotel Management Business Administration from Hotelschool The Hague 15 2 0 1 9 H 1 H I G H L I G H T S 23 S U P P L E M E N T A R Y I N F O R M A T I O N PPHE Hotel Group Interim Results six months ended 30th June 2019 2 3 0 -Y E A R T R AC K R E CO R D O F OW N I N G , D E V E LO PI N G A N D O PE R AT I N G PR I M E H O S PI TA L I T Y R E A L E S TAT E £1.7 billion £25.52 EPRA NAV per share Adjusted EPRA in prime assets as at 30 June 2019 earnings yield 8.1%1 International hospitality real estate We develop our own assets Adjusted EPRA EPS for the group with a £1.7bn portfolio of and have grown our EPRA 12 months to 30 June 2019 50 prime assets consisting of hotels, NAV per share by 300% at 120 pence resorts and campsites over the last 8 years Healthy 2018 ordinary dividend Attractive leverage of 35 pence per share pipeline Net bank debt leverage ratio Interim dividend 2019 increased to Attractive development pipeline of 29.7%. Growth since IPO funded 17 pence (2018: 16 pence) which is including Hoxton London, without diluting shareholders in line with the company's Battersea Power Station London, progressive dividend policy Manhattan New York City and Belgrade 1 Based on a share price of £18.7 and adjusting for excess cash and a non yielding development site. PPHE Hotel Group Interim Results six months ended 30th June 2019 3 O U R B U S I N E SS M O D E L TR ANSFORMING HOSPITALIT Y REAL ESTATE POTENTIAL INTO VALUE AND PROFITS Our purpose is to create valuable memories for our guests and value for our assets We create shareholder value through developing, owning and operating hospitality real estate We own or co-own the majority of our portfolio We (re)develop, redesign and continuously improve operations, creating significant value along every part of the value chain We acquire properties with significant upside potential Through refinancing our properties we are able to release capital for new investments, enabling further growth of our Group O U R T O TA L S H A R E H O L D E R R E T U R N 1 S I N C E I P O I N 2 0 07 I S 39 8 % 1 Source: Bloomberg TSR IPO until 30 June 2019. e r u t c u r t s - e r / g n i d n u F se re al e a s h t a c r t e u P i n g t v a a e l r u e C SAsseth a r valuee h ogrowthl d e r Strong cash earnings v a l u e Progressive dividend I m e p c n r o v a e m o r o r p e f era ting p ( R e ) d e v e l o p / r e p o s i t i no PPHE Hotel Group Interim Results six months ended 30th June 2019 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer PPHE Hotel Group Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:26:11 UTC 0 Latest news on PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD 05:27a PPHE HOTEL : Interim Results First Half 2019 Presentation PU 09/19 PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 09/05 PPHE HOTEL : Interim Results six months ended 30th June 2019 PU 09/05 PPHE HOTEL : Trading Half Year 2019 (Unaudited) PU 09/04 PPHE HOTEL : Directorate Change PU 08/20 PPHE HOTEL : Notice of Interim Financial Report PU 08/09 PPHE HOTEL : Amendment of Shareholders Agreement PU 07/17 PPHE HOTEL : Arena Kažela Campsite Unveils Luxury New Look PU 06/06 PPHE HOTEL : Inclusion in the FTSE 250 Index PU 04/30 PPHE HOTEL : Trading Update - 30 April 2019 PU