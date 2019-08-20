Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PPHE Hotel Group Ltd    PPH   GG00B1Z5FH87

PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD

(PPH)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/19 11:35:16 am
1790 GBp   -0.56%
02:12aPPHE HOTEL : Notice of Interim Financial Report
PU
08/09PPHE HOTEL : Amendment of Shareholders Agreement
PU
07/17PPHE HOTEL : Arena Kažela Campsite Unveils Luxury New Look
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPHE Hotel : Notice of Interim Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 02:12am EDT

20 August 2019

PPHE Hotel Group Limited

(the 'Company')

Notice of Interim Results

PPHE Hotel Group, an international hospitality company which together with its subsidiaries (the Group) owns and develops hotels and resorts, operates the Park Plaza®brand in EMEA and owns the art'otel®brand, will announce its Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on 5th September 2019.

Enquiries

PPHE Hotel Group Limited

+31 20 717 8600

Daniel Kos, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director

Robert Henke, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs

Tulchan

David Allchurch / Jessica Reid

0207 353 4200

Notes to Editors

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £1.6 billion portfolio (valued as at summer of 2018) of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

PPHE Hotel Group's guiding principle is to generate attractive returns from operations and long-term capital appreciation.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate. Its primary focus is full-service upscale, upper upscale and lifestyle hotels in major gateway cities and regional centres, as well as hotel, resort and campsite properties in select resort destinations.

PPHE Hotel Group benefits from having an exclusive and perpetual licence from the Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel groups, to develop and operate Park Plaza® branded hotels and resorts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, PPHE Hotel Group wholly owns, and operates under, the art'otel® brand and its Croatian subsidiary owns, and operates under, the Arena Hotels & Apartments® and Arena Campsites® brands. This multi-brand approach enables PPHE Hotel Group to develop and operate properties across several segments of the hospitality market.

PPHE Hotel Group is one of the largest owner/operators of hotels in central London and its property portfolio comprises of 38 hotels and resorts in operation, offering a total of approximately 8,800 rooms and 8 campsites, offering approximately 6,000 units. PPHE Hotel Group's development pipeline includes two new hotels in London and one in New York City which are expected to add an additional 600 rooms by the end of 2022/2023.

PPHE Hotel Group is a Guernsey registered company with shares listed on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250. PPHE Hotel Group also holds a controlling ownership interest in Arena Hospitality Group, whose shares are listed on the Prime market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

Company websites

www.pphe.com

www.arenahospitalitygroup.com

For reservations

www.parkplaza.com

www.artotels.com

www.arenahotels.com

www.arenacampsites.com

For images and logos visit

www.vfmii.com/parkplaza

Disclaimer

PPHE Hotel Group Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 06:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD
02:12aPPHE HOTEL : Notice of Interim Financial Report
PU
08/09PPHE HOTEL : Amendment of Shareholders Agreement
PU
07/17PPHE HOTEL : Arena Kažela Campsite Unveils Luxury New Look
PU
06/06PPHE HOTEL : Inclusion in the FTSE 250 Index
PU
04/30PPHE HOTEL : Trading Update - 30 April 2019
PU
04/30PPHE HOTEL : Trading Update (unaudited)
PU
04/26PPHE HOTEL : Radisson hotel group and pphe hotel group unveil new park plaza bra..
AQ
04/26PPHE HOTEL : Arena acquires the ‘88 Rooms Hotel' in Belgrade, Serbia
PU
04/25PPHE HOTEL : Notice of Trading Update
PU
04/25PPHE HOTEL : unveils the premium boutique hotel Holmes Hotel London as its first..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 412 M
EBIT 2019 95,2 M
Net income 2019 39,0 M
Debt 2019 659 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 22,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,62x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
Capitalization 830 M
Chart PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
PPHE Hotel Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,02  €
Last Close Price 19,59  €
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boris Ernest Ivesha President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Papouchado Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Hegarty Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Kos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Edwin Wijgergangs Vice President-Technology & Business Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD7.83%921
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC24.15%4 882
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC11.70%4 814
YINTAI RESOURCES CO LTD--.--%4 286
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-27.59%3 758
PANDOX AB24.28%3 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group