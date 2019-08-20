PPHE Hotel : Notice of Interim Financial Report

20 August 2019

PPHE Hotel Group Limited

(the 'Company')

Notice of Interim Results

PPHE Hotel Group, an international hospitality company which together with its subsidiaries (the Group ) owns and develops hotels and resorts, operates the Park Plaza

®

brand in EMEA and owns the art'otel

®

brand,

will announce its Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on 5th September 2019.

Enquiries

PPHE Hotel Group Limited +31 20 717 8600 Daniel Kos, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Robert Henke, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs Tulchan David Allchurch / Jessica Reid 0207 353 4200

Notes to Editors

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £1.6 billion portfolio (valued as at summer of 2018) of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

PPHE Hotel Group's guiding principle is to generate attractive returns from operations and long-term capital appreciation.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate. Its primary focus is full-service upscale, upper upscale and lifestyle hotels in major gateway cities and regional centres, as well as hotel, resort and campsite properties in select resort destinations.

PPHE Hotel Group benefits from having an exclusive and perpetual licence from the Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel groups, to develop and operate Park Plaza® branded hotels and resorts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, PPHE Hotel Group wholly owns, and operates under, the art'otel® brand and its Croatian subsidiary owns, and operates under, the Arena Hotels & Apartments® and Arena Campsites® brands. This multi-brand approach enables PPHE Hotel Group to develop and operate properties across several segments of the hospitality market.

PPHE Hotel Group is one of the largest owner/operators of hotels in central London and its property portfolio comprises of 38 hotels and resorts in operation, offering a total of approximately 8,800 rooms and 8 campsites, offering approximately 6,000 units. PPHE Hotel Group's development pipeline includes two new hotels in London and one in New York City which are expected to add an additional 600 rooms by the end of 2022/2023.

PPHE Hotel Group is a Guernsey registered company with shares listed on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250. PPHE Hotel Group also holds a controlling ownership interest in Arena Hospitality Group, whose shares are listed on the Prime market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

