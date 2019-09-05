PPHE Hotel : Trading Half Year 2019 (Unaudited) 0 09/05/2019 | 02:38am EDT Send by mail :

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 5 SEPTEMBER 2019 PPHE Hotel Group, which together with its subsidiaries (the 'Group'), is an international hospitality real estate group, which owns, co-owns and develops hotels, resorts and campsites, operates the Park Plaza® brand in EMEA and owns and operates the art'otel® brand, is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Commenting on the results, Boris Ivesha, President and Chief Executive Officer, PPHE Hotel Group said: We are pleased to report a good first half performance, with continued revenue growth and Group like-for-like EBITDA up 5.7%. This reflects an increase in all of our key operating metrics, with good growth in occupancy and average room rate both contributing to strong RevPAR growth, as well as the strength of our portfolio. This performance has been driven by a solid operating performance from our UK hotel portfolio. Our real estate investment programme has progressed well, and we are delighted with the completion of several significant repositioning projects which have transformed our portfolio. Going into the second half of the year, all of our hotels are now fully operational. We remain committed to delivering future growth. Our current pipeline is strong, and the Group expects to spend approximately £300 million on exciting developments such as art'otel london hoxton. We also remain open to asset acquisitions to broaden our portfolio and deliver our target returns on investment. PPHE's proven development strategy is to target real estate in prime locations and attractive geographies where we believe there is significant upside potential to drive growth and long-term value through both the property portfolio and operations. The recent independent valuations of our properties represent an EPRA NAV per share of £25.52, up 3.9% from 31 December 2018. We continue to expect PPHE's full year performance to be in line with previous expectations. 1 FRONT COVER IMAGE: HOLMES HOTEL LONDON Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) LFL EBITDA growth of 5.7% and EPRA NAV per share up by 3.9% to £25.52. Performance supported by recent investments in the hospitality real estate portfolio and RevPAR outperformance in London. PPHE Hotel Group, the international hospitality real estate group which owns, co-owns and develops hotels, resorts and campsites, is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Financial highlights and EPRA reporting On a like-for-like 1 basis, total revenue increased by 6.3% to £155.2 million

like-for-like basis, total revenue increased by 6.3% to £155.2 million (H1 2018: £146.0 million). Reported total revenue increased by 4.3% to £155.3 million (H1 2018: £148.8 million) On a like-for-like basis 1 , EBITDA increased 5.7% to £43.1 million (H1 2018: £40.8 million)

like-for-like basis , EBITDA increased 5.7% to £43.1 million (H1 2018: £40.8 million) Reported EBITDA increased by 12.5% to £45.7 million (H1 2018: £40.6 million), benefiting from the adoption of IFRS 16 Like-for-like 1 RevPAR increased by 7.5% to £93.4 (H1 2018: £86.9). Reported RevPAR

RevPAR increased by 7.5% to £93.4 (H1 2018: £86.9). Reported RevPAR increased by 9.0% to £93.4 (H1 2018: £85.7). In the UK, like-for-like and reported RevPAR increased by 9.3% to £122.3 (H1 2018: £112.0) Normalised profit before tax 2 increased by 7.5% to £5.5 million (H1 2018: £5.1 million)

increased by 7.5% to £5.5 million (H1 2018: £5.1 million) In H1 2018 reported profit before tax benefited from a one-off revaluation resulting in an H1 2019 reported profit before tax decrease to £4.3 million (H1 2018: £16.4 million) Normalised EPS 3 was £0.16 (H1 2018: £0.15), reported EPS was £0.16 (H1 2018: £0.42)

was £0.16 (H1 2018: £0.15), reported EPS was £0.16 (H1 2018: £0.42) Last 12 months (LTM) adjusted EPRA earnings per share to 30 June 2019 increased by 4.7% to £1.20 per share (12 months ending 31 December 2018: £1.15)

Interim ordinary dividend of 17 pence per share, up 6.3% from last year (H1 2018: 16.0 pence per share), which is in line with the Company's progressive dividend policy

Following a recent independent valuation of the portfolio, the Group's total assets now amount to £1.7 billion which translates to an EPRA NAV of £25.52 per share as at 30 June 2019, reflecting a 3.9% increase since 31 December 2018 (£24.57 per share) 4 The like-for-like comparison for 2019 excludes the influence of IFRS 16, which was issued in January 2016 and applies to annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. Furthermore, the like-for-like figures for 30 June 2018 exclude the operations of Park Plaza Vondelpark, Amsterdam from January to March 2018, and exclude the operations of art'otel dresden during H1 2018 (the lease of which was terminated on 31 July 2018). For a reconciliation of reported profit before tax to normalised profit before tax see page 7. Earnings for the year, adjusted to remove any unusual or one-off influences, divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year. Properties have been valued on a discounted cash flow basis, assuming operational under management contracts. The properties in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany have been valued by Savills and the properties in Croatia have been valued by Zagreb nekretnine Ltd. 2 PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED TRADING UPDATE H1 2019 BUSINESS & FINANCIAL REVIEW Corporate activity and operational highlights Completion of a multiyear extensive £100 million+ hotel investment programme aimed at repositioning and further upgrading property portfolio in the UK and Netherlands

Successful reopening of Holmes Hotel London, which received a £9.0 million investment to reposition the property

Good progress also made with repositioning projects at Park Plaza Vondelpark, Amsterdam and Park Plaza Utrecht with soft openings at both properties

Site works progressing at the Group's 100% owned art'otel london hoxton, with improved planning consent. Works are also underway at art'otel london battersea power station, which will be managed by the Group on completion of the construction

Entry into the United States for our 100% owned art'otel brand with a joint venture agreement to develop a prime site located in Manhattan, New York

Arena Hospitality Group (Arena) has agreed to acquire

the 88 Rooms Hotel in Belgrade, Serbia, for HRK 47 million (approximately £5.7 million), subject to certain conditions being fulfilled

the 88 Rooms Hotel in Belgrade, Serbia, for HRK 47 million (approximately £5.7 million), subject to certain conditions being fulfilled Second major repositioning project for 2019 unveiled as Arena completed a multi-million-pound repositioning of the Arena Kažela Campsite including brand-new luxury camping homes

multi-million-pound repositioning of the Arena Kažela Campsite including brand-new luxury camping homes Inclusion in the FTSE 250 and FTSE All Share indices Current trading and outlook: The second half of the year is usually the stronger trading period in all of PPHE's markets. While in 2019 Croatia is experiencing competitive market conditions, London and the Netherlands continue to trade well. Overall, trading since 30 June 2019 is in line with expectations. Commenting on the results, Boris Ivesha, President and Chief Executive Officer, PPHE Hotel Group, said: "We are pleased to report a good first half performance, with continued revenue growth and Group like-for-like EBITDA up 5.7%. This reflects an increase in all of our key operating metrics, with good growth in occupancy and average room rate both contributing to strong RevPAR growth, as well as the strength of our portfolio. This performance has been driven by a solid operating performance from our UK hotel portfolio. Our real estate investment programme has progressed well, and we are delighted with the completion of several significant repositioning projects which have transformed our portfolio. Going into the second half of the year, all of our hotels are now fully operational. We remain committed to delivering future growth. Our current pipeline is strong, and the Group expects to spend approximately £300 million on exciting developments such as art'otel london hoxton. We also remain open to asset acquisitions to broaden our portfolio and deliver our target returns on investment. PPHE's proven development strategy is to target real estate in prime locations and attractive geographies where we believe there is significant upside potential to drive growth and long-term value through both the property portfolio and operations. The recent independent valuations of our properties represent an EPRA NAV per share of £25.52, up 3.9% from 31 December 2018. We continue to expect PPHE's full year performance to be in line with previous expectations." Enquiries PPHE Hotel Group Limited +31 20 717 8600 Daniel Kos, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Robert Henke, Executive Vice President of Commercial & Corporate Affairs Tulchan +44 207 353 4200 Jessica Reid / David Allchurch 3 PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED TRADING UPDATE H1 2019 BUSINESS & FINANCIAL REVIEW Notes to Editors PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £1.7 billion portfolio (valued as at summer of 2019) of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe. PPHE Hotel Group's guiding principle is to generate attractive returns from operations and long-term capital appreciation. Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate. Its primary focus is full-service upscale, upper upscale and lifestyle hotels in major gateway cities and regional centres, as well as hotel, resort and campsite properties in select resort destinations. PPHE Hotel Group benefits from having an exclusive and perpetual licence from the Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel groups, to develop and operate Park Plaza® branded hotels and resorts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, PPHE Hotel Group wholly owns, and operates under, the art'otel® brand and its Croatian subsidiary owns, and operates under, the Arena Hotels & Apartments® and Arena Campsites® brands. This multi-brand approach enables PPHE Hotel Group to develop and operate properties across several segments of the hospitality market. PPHE Hotel Group is one of the largest owner/operators of hotels in central London and its property portfolio comprises of 38 hotels and resorts in operation, offering a total of approximately 8,800 rooms and 8 campsites, offering approximately 6,000 units. PPHE Hotel Group's development pipeline includes two new hotels in London and one in New York City which are expected to add an additional 600 rooms by the end of 2022/2023. PPHE Hotel Group is a Guernsey registered company with shares listed on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250. PPHE Hotel Group also holds a controlling ownership interest in Arena Hospitality Group, whose shares are listed on the Prime market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange. PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED TRADING UPDATE H1 2019 Company websites www.pphe.com www.arenahospitalitygroup.com For reservations www.parkplaza.com www.artotels.com www.arenahotels.com www.arenacampsites.com For images and logos visit www.vfmii.com/parkplaza Forward-looking statements This announcement may contain certain 'forward-looking statements' which reflect the Company's and/or the Directors' current views with respect to financial performance, business strategy and future plans, both with respect to the Group and the sectors and industries in which the Group operates. Statements which include the words 'expects', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'will', 'targets', 'aims', 'may', 'would', 'could', 'continue' and similar statements are of a future or forward-looking nature. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Group's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Any forward- looking statements in this announcement reflect the Group's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Group's operations, results of operations and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Subject to any legal or regulatory obligations, the Company undertakes no obligation publicly to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Group or individuals acting on behalf of the Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Nothing in this announcement should be considered as a profit forecast. 4 BUSINESS & FINANCIAL REVIEW Key financial statistics for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Reported Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 % change2 Total revenue £155.3 million £148.8 million 4.3% Room revenue £109.1 million £103.1 million 5.8% EBITDAR £46.5 million £44.7 million 4.0% EBITDA £45.7 million £40.6 million 12.5% EBITDA margin 29.4% 27.3% 210bps Reported PBT £4.3 million £16.4 million (74.0%) Normalised PBT £5.5 million £5.1 million 7.5% Occupancy 76.8% 74.9% 190bps Average room rate £121.7 £114.4 6.4% RevPAR £93.4 £85.7 9.0% Like-for-like1 Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 % change2 £155.2 million £146.0 million 6.3% £109.1 million £101.1 million 8.0% £46.5 million £ 44.3 million 5.1% £43.1 million £40.8 million 5.7% 27.8% 27.9% (10)bps N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 76.8% 74.8% 200bps £121.7 £116.1 4.8% £93.4 £86.9 7.5% The like-for-like comparison for 2019 excludes the influence of IFRS 16, which was issued in January 2016 and applies to annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. Furthermore, the like-for-like figures for 30 June 2018 exclude the operations of Park Plaza Vondelpark, Amsterdam from January to March 2018, and exclude the operations of art'otel dresden (the lease of which was terminated on 31 July 2018). Percentage change figures are calculated from actual figures as opposed to the rounded figures included in the above table. Unless otherwise indicated, all figures in this report compare six months ended 30 June 2019 with six months ended 30 June 2018. 5 PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED TRADING UPDATE H1 2019 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

