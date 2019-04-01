Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PPHE Hotel Group Ltd    PPH   GG00B1Z5FH87

PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD

(PPH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPHE Hotel : drives forward its £180 million committed investment in new pipeline as improved final planning consent is agreed for art'otel london hoxton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 05:37am EDT

1 April 2019

PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED

("PPHE Hotel Group" or the "Company")

PPHE Hotel Group drives forward its £180 million committed investment in new pipeline as improved

final planning consent is agreed for art'otel london hoxton

Improved planning consent approved by Hackney Council with the development now starting

PPHE Hotel Group, an international hospitality real estate group, is pleased to announce it has received planning consent by Hackney Council for an improved and final development scheme of its wholly-owned art'otel london hoxton development. The total gross development of the scheme is 32,246 sqm over 27 floors.

The site, which is located on the border of Shoreditch and Hoxton, is a mixed-use scheme and will now consist of five floors of office space and seventeen floors comprised of 343 hotel rooms and suites.

The remaining five floors of the development will include a gym, swimming pool and wellness facilities, as well as art gallery space with an auditorium and event space on the 24th floor with unrivalled views across London. The interior design of the art'otel will be inspired by a signature artist, whose original works will be displayed, and the hotel will offer destination restaurants and bars including a rooftop lounge.

Work on the site will take place from April 2019 and the development and art'otel london hoxton is expected to open in 2023.

Boris Ivesha, President & Chief Executive Officer of PPHE Hotel Group commented:

"We are delighted to have received planning consent for our improved and final scheme to develop the art'otel london hoxton site into a 27-floor property. We have huge aspirations for our wholly-owned art'otel brand at a global level and with developments in progress in London's Hoxton and Battersea Power Station areas along with the recently announced New York City development we believe we can create further value for shareholders and enhance the overall guest experience."

"Since first listing in 2007, PPHE Hotel Group has significantly grown the business and has a proven track record of successful property development and creating value throughout the hospitality real estate supply chain. Recent corporate developments now mean that we have achieved the free float required for the Company to qualify for inclusion in the FTSE UK series of indices."

Enquiries:

PPHE Hotel Group Limited

Daniel Kos

Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director

Robert Henke

Executive Vice President of Commercial & Corporate Affairs

Tel: +31 (0)20 717 8600

Hudson Sandler

Wendy Baker / Sophie Lister

Tel: +44 (0)20 7796 4133

Email: pphe@hudsonsandler.com

Notes to editors

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £1.6 billion portfolio of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

The Group's guiding principle is to generate attractive returns from operations and long-term capital appreciation.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate. Its primary focus is full-service upscale, upper upscale and lifestyle hotels in major gateway cities and regional centres, as well as hotel, resort and campsite properties in select resort destinations.

The Group benefits from having an exclusive and perpetual licence from the Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel groups, to develop and operate Park Plaza® branded hotels and resorts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, the Group wholly owns, and operates under, the art'otel® brand and its Croatian subsidiary owns, and operates under, the Arena Hotels & Apartments® and Arena Campsites® brands. This multi-brand approach enables the Group to develop and operate properties across several segments of the hospitality market.

The Group is one of the largest owner/operators of hotels in central London and its property portfolio comprises of 38 hotels and resorts in operation, offering a total of approximately 8,800 rooms and 8 campsites, offering approximately 6,000 units. The Group's development pipeline includes two new hotels in London and one in New York City which are expected to add an additional 600 rooms by the end of 2022/2023.

PPHE Hotel Group is a Guernsey registered company and its shares are listed on the Premium Listing segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. PPHE Hotel Group also holds a controlling ownership interest (51.97% of the share capital) in Arena Hospitality Group, whose shares are listed on the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

Company websites

www.pphe.com

www.arenahospitalitygroup.com

For reservations

www.parkplaza.com

www.artotels.com

www.arenahotels.com

www.arenacampsites.com

For images and logos visit

www.vfmii.com/parkplaza

Disclaimer

PPHE Hotel Group Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 09:36:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD
05:37aPPHE HOTEL : drives forward its £180 million committed investment in new pipelin..
PU
03/27PPHE HOTEL : Exercise of Share Options and Sale of Shares
PU
03/27PPHE HOTEL : Holding(s) in Company
PU
03/26PPHE HOTEL : Result of £149 million secondary placing
PU
03/26PPHE HOTEL : Proposed Secondary Placing
PU
03/14PPHE HOTEL : Joint Venture for art'otel in New York City
PU
03/12PPHE HOTEL : Notification of Transactions by Directors
PU
02/28PPHE HOTEL : Audited Annual Results
PU
02/28PPHE HOTEL : Annual Report 2018
PU
02/28PPHE HOTEL : Notice of AGM 2018
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 352 M
EBIT 2019 82,3 M
Net income 2019 34,0 M
Debt 2019 534 M
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 21,62
P/E ratio 2020 20,00
EV / Sales 2019 3,49x
EV / Sales 2020 3,58x
Capitalization 696 M
Chart PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
PPHE Hotel Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boris Ernest Ivesha President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Papouchado Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Hegarty Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Kos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Edwin Wijgergangs Vice President-Technology & Business Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD-0.90%908
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-3.79%5 098
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC10.18%4 903
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC8.61%4 327
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.30.38%3 665
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC15.81%3 379
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About