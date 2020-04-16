PPL : 2019 Sustainability Report highlights how PPL Corporation is moving energy forward for our community, customers and shareowners

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation today released its 2019 Sustainability Report, which highlights how the company is advancing its sustainability commitments related to energy and the environment, social responsibility, and governance and management.

The report provides an overview of PPL's strategy and governance approach to key issues, including climate change and cybersecurity, and provides a comprehensive record of PPL's 2019 performance in advancing a transition to a cleaner energy future, supporting communities, attracting and retaining a diverse and talented workforce, and providing long-term value to customers and shareowners.

"This year, PPL's annual sustainability report is being published while we are responding to a global pandemic, which underscores how interconnected society truly is," said William H. Spence, chairman and chief executive officer of PPL Corporation. "We know that the actions we take as a company have a meaningful impact on others. That's why we're continuously focused on providing exceptional reliability and continuity of service, and supporting our critical workforce, customers and the communities where we live and work."

As highlighted in the report, PPL is:

Strengthening the grid to make it more resilient to the effects of climate change.

Reshaping electricity networks to reliably and efficiently enable more distributed energy resources, including solar and energy storage.

Pursuing a goal to cut the company's carbon dioxide emissions at least 80% from 2010 levels by 2050. We have already cut PPL's carbon emissions by 56 percent since 2010.

Supporting its workforce through innovative diversity and inclusion programs and enhanced benefits.

Giving back to the communities it serves through significant contributions, volunteerism, economic development and emergency preparedness partnerships.

In its latest report, PPL presents a wide range of performance data using the Global Reporting Initiative framework, the most widely used standard for corporate responsibility reporting.

PPL's 2019 sustainability report is available online at pplsustainability.com.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve more than 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, PPL is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contact for news media: Lissette Santana, 610-774-5997, losantana@pplweb.com

SOURCE PPL Corporation