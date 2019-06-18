Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPL Corporation    PPL

PPL CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PPL : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 03:39pm EDT

Morningstar® Document Research

FORM11-K

PPL CORP - PPL

Filed: June 18, 2019 (period: December 31, 2018)

An annual report of employee stock purchase savings and similar plans

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 11-K

(Mark One)

  1. ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

OR

  • ] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES
    EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
    For the transition period from _________ to ___________

Commission file number 001-11459

  1. Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:

PPL EMPLOYEE STOCK OWNERSHIP PLAN

  1. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:

PPL Corporation

Two North Ninth Street

Allentown, PA 18101-1179

Source: PPL CORP, 11-K, June 18, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

PPL EMPLOYEE STOCK OWNERSHIP PLAN

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017

&

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

&

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE

Source: PPL CORP, 11-K, June 18, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

PPL EMPLOYEE STOCK

OWNERSHIP PLAN

Table of Contents

Page

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

1

Financial Statements:

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits

3

Statements of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits

4

Notes to the Financial Statements

5

Supplemental Schedule:

Schedule H, Line 4(i) - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year)

13

Source: PPL CORP, 11-K, June 18, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Participants and Administrator of

PPL Employee Stock Ownership Plan

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of the PPL Employee Stock Ownership Plan (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related statements of changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended, and the related notes to the financial statements (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

1

Source: PPL CORP, 11-K, June 18, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PPL Corporation published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 19:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPL CORPORATION
03:39pPPL : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans
PU
06/17PPL : Names Vincent Sorgi Operating Chief
DJ
06/17PPL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
06/17PPL CORPORATION : Promotes Vincent Sorgi to President and Chief Operating Office..
PR
06/12PPL : Electric Utilities named 2019 Investor-Owned Utility of the Year by SEPA
PU
06/10PPL CORPORATION : - LG&E demolishes retired Cane Run Generating Station
AQ
06/08PPL : LG&E demolishes retired Cane Run Generating Station
PU
06/07PPL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/30PPL : Electric Utilities environmental scholarships awarded to seven high school..
PU
05/23PPL : Save on summer electricity without breaking a sweat
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 008 M
EBIT 2019 3 007 M
Net income 2019 1 755 M
Debt 2019 21 998 M
Yield 2019 5,35%
P/E ratio 2019 13,11
P/E ratio 2020 12,33
EV / Sales 2019 5,54x
EV / Sales 2020 5,43x
Capitalization 22 388 M
Chart PPL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PPL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 31,9 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Harold Spence Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Sorgi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John W. Conway Lead Independent Director
Craig A. Rogerson Independent Director
Keith H. Williamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPL CORPORATION11.01%21 782
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.25%43 036
SEMPRA ENERGY27.33%36 195
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.51%34 332
ENGIE2.40%34 295
ORSTED AS28.94%34 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About