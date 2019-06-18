PPL : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans
FORM11-K
PPL CORP - PPL
Filed: June 18, 2019 (period: December 31, 2018)
An annual report of employee stock purchase savings and similar plans
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 11-K
(Mark One)
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
OR
] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES
EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from _________ to ___________
Commission file number 001-11459
Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:
PPL EMPLOYEE STOCK OWNERSHIP PLAN
Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:
PPL Corporation
Two North Ninth Street
Allentown, PA 18101-1179
PPL EMPLOYEE STOCK OWNERSHIP PLAN
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE
PPL EMPLOYEE STOCK
OWNERSHIP PLAN
Table of Contents
Page
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
1
Financial Statements:
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits
3
Statements of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits
4
Notes to the Financial Statements
5
Supplemental Schedule:
Schedule H, Line 4(i) - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year)
13
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Participants and Administrator of
PPL Employee Stock Ownership Plan
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of the PPL Employee Stock Ownership Plan (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related statements of changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended, and the related notes to the financial statements (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
