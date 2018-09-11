Log in
PPL CORPORATION    PPL

PPL CORPORATION (PPL)
09/11 05:19:30 pm
30.155 USD   +0.15%
04:32pPPL : Be ready when disaster strikes
PU
09/07PPL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/04PPL : Creating and practicing a fire escape plan could save your lif..
PU
PPL : Be ready when disaster strikes

09/11/2018 | 04:32pm CEST

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) - Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company are encouraging area residents to use National Preparedness Month, this September, as an opportunity to plan for emergency situations in advance.

Preparedness is an ongoing effort for LG&E and KU with crews and employees behind the scenes working around the clock to meet the needs of customers and respond to emergencies.

To help residents prepare ahead of time, LG&E and KU offer the following tips:

1. Make a plan.
Whether it's at home or work, develop an emergency plan involving each person at your location so you'll know how and where to meet, how you will contact each other and what to do in different situations.

2. Stock up on emergency items.
Make sure you gather enough essentials for at least 72 hours and include items such as necessary medicines, water, nonperishable food, a manual can opener, crank-powered flashlight, first aid items, spare clothing, phone chargers, battery-operated radio and extra batteries.

3. Make a kit now - before an emergency.
Store your stock-piled emergency supplies in one location, preferably in air-tight storage. You may have to evacuate at a moment's notice and take essentials with you. You will probably not have time to search for the supplies you need or shop for them. Make sure each member of the household or work location knows where the emergency preparedness kit will be stored.

4. Take your emergency planning on the go.
Whether short- or long-distance traveling, it's always a good idea to make a similar emergency preparedness kit for your vehicle in case you become stranded. Include items like jumper cables, flashlights, extra batteries, first aid items, necessary medicines, nonperishable food, water, battery-operated radio, cell phone chargers, ice scraper, spare clothing, flares and blankets.

5. Keep informed.
When power outages occur, LG&E and KU provide near real-time outage information through the utilities' online outage map to help customers make critical decisions. The map is mobile friendly for customers on the go, and provides critical information including estimated restoration times, weather radar overlay and zooming capabilities to street level.

LG&E and KU customers can also sign up for outage texting to report an outage to 4LGEKU (454358) and to request status updates from their mobile device. After customers text OUTAGE and the location of the outage being reported has been confirmed, customers can text STATUS at any time to receive updates regarding when their service might be restored. Once power is back on, the customer will receive a text confirming service has been restored.

LG&E and KU also offer an extensive online library of information about electric and natural gas safety, the restoration process and general tips about what to do during an outage. The information can be accessed on the company website at lge-ku.com/storm.

Sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), National Preparedness Month is an annual campaign raising awareness about the need to be ready when a disaster occurs.

###

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies, are regulated utilities that serve nearly 1.3 million customers and have consistently ranked among the best companies for customer service in the United States. LG&E serves 326,000 natural gas and 411,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties. KU serves 553,000 customers in 77 Kentucky counties and five counties in Virginia. More information is available at www.lge-ku.com and www.pplweb.com.

Disclaimer

PPL Corporation published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 14:31:06 UTC
