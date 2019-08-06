PPL Corporation : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings 0 08/06/2019 | 08:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) on Tuesday (8/6) announced second-quarter 2019 reported earnings (GAAP) of $441 million, or $0.60 per share, compared with second-quarter 2018 reported earnings of $515 million, or $0.73 per share. Reported earnings for the first six months of 2019 were $907 million, or $1.24 per share, a decrease from $967 million, or $1.38 per share, for the first six months of 2018. Adjusting for special items, second-quarter 2019 earnings from ongoing operations (non-GAAP) were $422 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to $384 million, or $0.55 per share, a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations for the first six months of 2019 were $930 million, or $1.27 per share, compared to $901 million, or $1.29 per share, a year ago. "Our regulated utilities continued to deliver strong operational performance in the second quarter, making planned investments to strengthen grid resiliency, delivering electricity and natural gas reliably, facilitating distributed energy resources, and once again earning recognition for industry-leading customer satisfaction in the regions we serve," said William H. Spence, PPL's chairman and chief executive officer. "Following our second-quarter performance, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our 2019 earnings forecast," Spence said. PPL's forecast range for earnings from ongoing operations, reaffirmed today, is $2.30 to $2.50 per share, with a midpoint of $2.40 per share. The company also reaffirmed its expectation of 5 to 6 percent compound annual earnings growth per share through 2020 based on its original 2018 earnings forecast midpoint of $2.30 per share. In addition, PPL maintained its 2021 earnings forecast range of $2.50 to $2.80 per share. The company indicated that recent independent forecasts of British pound sterling to U.S. dollar exchange rates remain within the range of assumptions used for the company's earnings projections and that it will continue to monitor fluctuations in the currency exchange rates for potential impacts to its earnings projections given the current political environment in the U.K. Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Details As discussed in this news release, reported earnings are calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). "Earnings from ongoing operations" is a non-GAAP financial measure that is adjusted for special items. See the tables at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of reported earnings to earnings from ongoing operations, including an itemization of special items. (Dollars in millions, except for per-share

amounts) 2nd Quarter

Year to Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Reported earnings $ 441



$ 515



(14) %

$ 907



$ 967



(6) % Reported earnings per share $ 0.60



$ 0.73



(18) %

$ 1.24



$ 1.38



(10) %

























2nd Quarter

Year to Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Earnings from ongoing operations $ 422



$ 384



10 %

$ 930



$ 901



3 % Earnings from ongoing operations per share $ 0.58



$ 0.55



5 %

$ 1.27



$ 1.29



(2) % Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings by Segment

2nd Quarter

Year to Date Per share 2019

2018

2019

2018 Reported earnings













U.K. Regulated $ 0.39



$ 0.55



$ 0.75



$ 0.84

Kentucky Regulated 0.13



0.11



0.29



0.30

Pennsylvania Regulated 0.13



0.11



0.29



0.32

Corporate and Other (0.05)



(0.04)



(0.09)



(0.08)

Total $ 0.60



$ 0.73



$ 1.24



$ 1.38



















2nd Quarter

Year to Date

2019

2018

2019

2018 Special items (expense) benefit













U.K. Regulated $ 0.03



$ 0.19



$ (0.03)



$ 0.10

Kentucky Regulated —



(0.01)



—



(0.01)

Pennsylvania Regulated —



—



—



—

Corporate and Other (0.01)



—



—



—

Total $ 0.02



$ 0.18



$ (0.03)



$ 0.09



















2nd Quarter

Year to Date

2019

2018

2019

2018 Earnings from ongoing operations













U.K. Regulated $ 0.36



$ 0.36



$ 0.78



$ 0.74

Kentucky Regulated 0.13



0.12



0.29



0.31

Pennsylvania Regulated 0.13



0.11



0.29



0.32

Corporate and Other (0.04)



(0.04)



(0.09)



(0.08)

Total $ 0.58



$ 0.55



$ 1.27



$ 1.29

Key Factors Impacting Earnings In addition to the segment drivers outlined below, PPL's reported earnings for the second quarter of 2019 included net special-item after-tax benefits of $19 million, or $0.02 per share, primarily from foreign currency economic hedges. Reported earnings for the second quarter of 2018 included net special-item after-tax benefits of $131 million, or $0.18 per share, primarily from foreign currency economic hedges. PPL's reported earnings for the first six months of 2019 included net special-item after-tax charges of $23 million, or $0.03 per share, primarily from foreign currency economic hedges. Reported earnings for the first six months of 2018 included net special-item after-tax benefits of $66 million, or $0.09 per share, primarily from foreign currency economic hedges. U.K. Regulated Segment

PPL's U.K. Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of Western Power Distribution (WPD), which serves Southwest and Central England and South Wales. Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by $0.16 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2019 were flat compared with a year ago. Factors impacting second-quarter U.K. Regulated segment earnings results included $0.02 per share from the effect of dilution. Excluding dilution, factors driving earnings results included higher prices, higher pension income and higher foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by lower sales volumes. Reported earnings in the first six months of 2019 decreased by $0.09 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2019 increased by $0.04 per share. Factors impacting six-month U.K. Regulated segment earnings results included $0.04 per share from the effect of dilution. Excluding dilution, factors driving earnings results included higher prices, higher pension income and higher foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by lower sales volumes. Kentucky Regulated Segment

PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company. Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2019 increased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2019 increased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors impacting second-quarter Kentucky regulated segment earnings results included higher retail rates effective May 1, 2019, and lower income taxes, partially offset by lower sales volumes primarily due to weather, higher interest expense and higher depreciation expense. Reported earnings in the first six months of 2019 decreased $0.01 per share compared to a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2019 decreased by $0.02 per share. Factors impacting six-month Kentucky Regulated segment earnings results included $0.01 per share from the effect of dilution. Excluding dilution, factors driving earnings results included lower sales volumes primarily due to weather, higher interest expense, higher operation and maintenance expense and higher depreciation expense, partially offset by higher retail rates effective May 1, 2019, and lower income taxes. Pennsylvania Regulated Segment

PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities. Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2019 increased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving second-quarter earnings results included timing impacts related to U.S. tax reform, returns on additional capital investments in transmission, and lower operation and maintenance expense, partially offset by lower sales volumes and higher depreciation expense. Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2019 decreased by $0.03 per share compared to a year ago. Factors impacting six-month Pennsylvania Regulated segment earnings results included $0.01 per share from the effect of dilution. Excluding dilution, factors driving earnings results included year-over-year differences in the impact of reduced income taxes in rates due to U.S. tax reform, higher depreciation expense and higher interest expense, partially offset by returns on additional capital investments in transmission. Corporate and Other

PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes unallocated corporate-level financing and other costs. Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2019 were flat compared with a year ago. Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2019 decreased $0.01 per share, primarily due to higher operation and maintenance costs. 2019 Earnings Forecast PPL reaffirmed its 2019 earnings from ongoing operations forecast of $2.30 to $2.50 per share with a midpoint of $2.40 per share. A breakdown by segment is provided in the table below.



2019 forecast

midpoint

2018 actual Per share







U.K. Regulated

$ 1.40



$ 1.36

Kentucky Regulated

0.55



0.59

Pennsylvania Regulated

0.59



0.62

Corporate and Other

(0.14)



(0.17)

Total

$ 2.40



$ 2.40

Earnings from ongoing operations is a non-GAAP measure that could differ from reported earnings due to special items that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations. PPL management is not able to forecast whether any of these factors will occur or whether any amounts will be reported for future periods. Therefore, PPL is not able to provide an equivalent GAAP measure for earnings guidance. Reflecting special items recorded through the second quarter, estimated 2019 reported earnings per share would be $2.27 to $2.47 per share. See the table at the end of this news release for a complete reconciliation of PPL's earnings forecast. PPL projects comparable earnings per share in 2019 compared to last year due primarily to $0.13 of share dilution and an assumed return to normal weather. Absent these factors, PPL believes earnings per share would be higher in 2019. The expected dilution in 2019 is primarily due to the projected settlement of the remaining 43.25 million shares of common stock under two forward sale agreements completed in May 2018 to address the impacts of U.S. tax reform. Headquartered in Allentown, Pa., PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve more than 10 million customers in the U.S. and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com. # # # (Note: All references to earnings per share in the text and tables of this news release are stated in terms of diluted earnings per share unless otherwise noted.) Conference Call and Webcast PPL invites interested parties to listen to a live Internet webcast of management's teleconference with financial analysts about second-quarter 2019 financial results at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 6. The call will be webcast live, in audio format, together with slides of the presentation. For those who are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay with slides will be accessible at www.pplweb.com/investors for 90 days after the call. Interested individuals can access the live conference call via telephone at 1-888-346-8683. International participants should call 1-412-902-4270. Participants will need to enter the following "Elite Entry" number to join the conference: 7342827. Callers can access the webcast link at www.pplweb.com/investors under "Events." # # # Management utilizes "Earnings from Ongoing Operations" as a non-GAAP financial measure that should not be considered as an alternative to reported earnings, or net income, an indicator of operating performance determined in accordance with GAAP. PPL believes that Earnings from Ongoing Operations is useful and meaningful to investors because it provides management's view of PPL's earnings performance as another criterion in making investment decisions. In addition, PPL's management uses Earnings from Ongoing Operations in measuring achievement of certain corporate performance goals, including targets for certain executive incentive compensation. Other companies may use different measures to present financial performance. Earnings from Ongoing Operations is adjusted for the impact of special items. Special items are presented in the financial tables on an after-tax basis with the related income taxes on special items separately disclosed. Income taxes on special items, when applicable, are calculated based on the effective tax rate of the entity where the activity is recorded. Special items may include items such as: Unrealized gains or losses on foreign currency economic hedges (as discussed below).

Gains and losses on sales of assets not in the ordinary course of business.

Impairment charges.

Significant workforce reduction and other restructuring effects.

Acquisition and divestiture-related adjustments.

Other charges or credits that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations. Unrealized gains or losses on foreign currency economic hedges include the changes in fair value of foreign currency contracts used to hedge British-pound-sterling-denominated anticipated earnings. The changes in fair value of these contracts are recognized immediately within GAAP earnings. Management believes that excluding these amounts from Earnings from Ongoing Operations until settlement of the contracts provides a better matching of the financial impacts of those contracts with the economic value of PPL's underlying hedged earnings. Statements contained in this news release, including statements with respect to future earnings, cash flows, dividends, financing, regulation and corporate strategy, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although PPL Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in the statements. The following are among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: market demand for energy in our U.S. service territories; weather conditions affecting customer energy usage and operating costs; the effect of any business or industry restructuring; the profitability and liquidity of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; new accounting requirements or new interpretations or applications of existing requirements; operating performance of our facilities; the length of scheduled and unscheduled outages at our generating plants; environmental conditions and requirements and the related costs of compliance; system conditions and operating costs; development of new projects, markets and technologies; performance of new ventures; asset or business acquisitions and dispositions; any impact of severe weather on our business; receipt of necessary government permits, approvals, rate relief and regulatory cost recovery; capital market conditions and decisions regarding capital structure; the impact of state, federal or foreign investigations applicable to PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; the outcome of litigation against PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; stock price performance; the market prices of equity securities and the impact on pension income and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans; the securities and credit ratings of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; political, regulatory or economic conditions in states, regions or countries where PPL Corporation or its subsidiaries conduct business, including any potential effects of threatened or actual cyberattack, terrorism, or war or other hostilities; British pound sterling to U.S. dollar exchange rates; new state, federal or foreign legislation, including new tax legislation; and the commitments and liabilities of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries. Any such forward-looking statements should be considered in light of such important factors and in conjunction with factors and other matters discussed in PPL Corporation's Form 10-K and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)









June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 406



$ 621

Accounts receivable 772



770

Unbilled revenues 425



496

Fuel, materials and supplies 286



303

Current price risk management assets 133



109

Other current assets 209



133

Property, Plant and Equipment





Regulated utility plant 40,793



39,734

Less: Accumulated depreciation - regulated utility plant 7,583



7,310

Regulated utility plant, net 33,210



32,424

Non-regulated property, plant and equipment 342



355

Less: Accumulated depreciation - non-regulated property, plant and equipment 104



101

Non-regulated property, plant and equipment, net 238



254

Construction work in progress 1,682



1,780

Property, Plant and Equipment, net 35,130



34,458

Noncurrent regulatory assets 1,662



1,673

Goodwill and other intangibles 3,849



3,878

Pension benefit asset 832



535

Noncurrent price risk management assets 209



228

Other noncurrent assets 291



192

Total Assets $ 44,204



$ 43,396









Liabilities and Equity





Short-term debt $ 1,636



$ 1,430

Long-term debt due within one year 136



530

Accounts payable 830



989

Other current liabilities 1,461



1,614

Long-term debt 20,965



20,069

Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 3,111



2,922

Accrued pension obligations 716



771

Asset retirement obligations 223



264

Noncurrent regulatory liabilities 2,685



2,714

Other noncurrent liabilities 458



436

Common stock and additional paid-in capital 11,076



11,028

Earnings reinvested 4,903



4,593

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,996)



(3,964)

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 44,204



$ 43,396



(1) The Financial Statements in this news release have been condensed and summarized for purposes of this presentation. Please refer to PPL Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for full financial statements, including note disclosure. PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars, except share data)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating Revenues $ 1,803



$ 1,848



$ 3,882



$ 3,974

















Operating Expenses













Operation













Fuel 168



189



362



403

Energy purchases 138



148



388



389

Other operation and maintenance 482



506



972



974

Depreciation 300



273



584



542

Taxes, other than income 75



74



155



157

Total Operating Expenses 1,163



1,190



2,461



2,465

















Operating Income 640



658



1,421



1,509

















Other Income (Expense) - net 131



234



183



191

















Interest Expense 246



235



487



474

















Income Before Income Taxes 525



657



1,117



1,226

















Income Taxes 84



142



210



259

















Net Income $ 441



$ 515



$ 907



$ 967

















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:













Net Income Available to PPL Common Shareowners:









Basic $ 0.61



$ 0.74



$ 1.26



$ 1.39

Diluted $ 0.60



$ 0.73



$ 1.24



$ 1.38

















Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (in

thousands)













Basic 721,785



699,006



721,406



696,772

Diluted 730,915



700,976



730,436



698,161

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income $ 907



$ 967

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation 584



542

Amortization 31



34

Defined benefit plans - (income) (135)



(101)

Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 154



171

Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, and other hedging activities 22



(91)

Other 12



7

Change in current assets and current liabilities





Accounts receivable 22



46

Accounts payable (102)



(90)

Prepayments (79)



(60)

Accrued interest (63)



(79)

Unbilled revenues 70



91

Regulatory assets and liabilities, net (72)



42

Other (55)



(3)

Other operating activities





Defined benefit plans - funding (207)



(206)

Proceeds from transfer of excess benefit plan funds —



65

Other (19)



(10)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,070



1,325

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (1,474)



(1,527)

Purchase of investments (55)



(65)

Proceeds from the sale of investments 61



—

Other investing activities (11)



(57)

Net cash used in investing activities (1,479)



(1,649)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Issuance of long-term debt 769



584

Retirement of long-term debt (200)



(250)

Issuance of common stock 35



147

Payment of common stock dividends (594)



(558)

Net increase in short-term debt 206



788

Other financing activities (18)



(16)

Net cash provided by financing activities 198



695

Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (4)



(7)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (215)



364

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 643



511

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 428



$ 875









Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information





Significant non-cash transactions:





Accrued expenditures for property, plant and equipment at June 30, $ 278



$ 329

Accrued expenditures for intangible assets at June 30, $ 59



$ 59

Key Indicators (Unaudited)











Twelve Months Ended

June 30 Financial 2019



2018









Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 1.645





$ 1.61

Book value per share (1)(2) $ 16.60





$ 16.08

Market price per share (1) $ 31.01





$ 28.55

Dividend yield 5.3 %



5.6 % Dividend payout ratio (3) 67.5 %



79.9 % Dividend payout ratio - earnings from ongoing operations (3)(4) 68.8 %



66.9 % Return on common equity 15.0 %



12.8 % Return on common equity - earnings from ongoing operations (4) 14.7 %



15.2 % Spot rate of U.S. dollar per British pound sterling for Balance Sheet translation (5) $ 1.26





$ 1.28

Average rate of U.S. dollar per British pound sterling for Statement of Income translation (6) $ 1.35





$ 1.29



(1) End of period. (2) Based on 721,840 and 699,128 shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018. (3) Based on diluted earnings per share. (4) Calculated using earnings from ongoing operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that includes adjustments described in the text and tables of this news release. (5) As of May 31, 2019, and November 30, 2018, as WPD is consolidated on a one-month lag. (6) Represents a year-to-date average and includes the impact of foreign exchange hedges.















































Operating - Domestic & International Electricity Sales (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended

June 30,













Percent









Percent (GWh) 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change























PA Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered 8,278



8,549



(3.2) %

18,396



18,589



(1.0) %























KY Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered 6,988



7,572



(7.7) %

14,599



15,380



(5.1) % Wholesale (1) 243



558



(56.5) %

785



1,264



(37.9) % Total 7,231



8,130



(11.1) %

15,384



16,644



(7.6) %























Total U.S. 15,509



16,679



(7.0) %

33,780



35,233



(4.1) %























U.K. Regulated Segment





















Delivered 17,841



18,808



(5.1) %

37,823



39,118



(3.3) %

(1) Represents FERC-regulated municipal and unregulated off-system sales. Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



2nd Quarter 2019 (millions of dollars)

U.K.

KY

PA

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings $ 284



$ 97



$ 94



$ (34)



$ 441

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Foreign currency economic hedges, net of tax of ($7) 24



—



—



—



24

Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1 —



—



—



(1)



(1)

Other, net of tax of $1 (4)



—



—



—



(4)

Total Special Items 20



—



—



(1)



19

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 264



$ 97



$ 94



$ (33)



$ 422











































(per share - diluted)

U.K.

KY

PA

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings $ 0.39



$ 0.13



$ 0.13



$ (0.05)



$ 0.60

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Foreign currency economic hedges 0.04



—



—



—



0.04

Talen litigation costs —



—



—



(0.01)



(0.01)

Other (0.01)



—



—



—



(0.01)

Total Special Items 0.03



—



—



(0.01)



0.02

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.36



$ 0.13



$ 0.13



$ (0.04)



$ 0.58

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date June 30, 2019 (millions of dollars)

U.K.

KY

PA

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings $ 548



$ 214



$ 215



$ (70)



$ 907

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Foreign currency economic hedges, net of tax of $4 (16)



—



—



—



(16)

Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1 —



—



—



(3)



(3)

Other, net of tax of $1 (4)



—



—



—



(4)

Total Special Items (20)



—



—



(3)



(23)

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 568



$ 214



$ 215



$ (67)



$ 930











































(per share - diluted)

U.K.

KY

PA

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings $ 0.75



$ 0.29



$ 0.29



$ (0.09)



$ 1.24

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Foreign currency economic hedges (0.02)



—



—



—



(0.02)

Other (0.01)



—



—



—



(0.01)

Total Special Items (0.03)



—



—



—



(0.03)

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.78



$ 0.29



$ 0.29



$ (0.09)



$ 1.27

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















2nd Quarter 2018 (millions of dollars)

U.K.

KY

PA

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings $ 394



$ 77



$ 75



$ (31)



$ 515

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Foreign currency economic hedges, net of tax of ($37) 140



—



—



—



140

Kentucky state tax reform —



(9)



—



—



(9)

Total Special Items 140



(9)



—



—



131

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 254



$ 86



$ 75



$ (31)



$ 384































































(per share - diluted)

U.K.

KY

PA

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings $ 0.55



$ 0.11



$ 0.11



$ (0.04)



$ 0.73

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Foreign currency economic hedges 0.19



—



—



—



0.19

Kentucky state tax reform —



(0.01)



—



—



(0.01)

Total Special Items 0.19



(0.01)



—



—



0.18

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.36



$ 0.12



$ 0.11



$ (0.04)



$ 0.55

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date June 30, 2018 (millions of dollars)

U.K.

KY

PA

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings $ 591



$ 210



$ 223



$ (57)



$ 967

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Foreign currency economic hedges, net of tax of ($20) 75



—



—



—



75

Kentucky state tax reform —



(9)



—



—



(9)

Total Special Items 75



(9)



—



—



66

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 516



$ 219



$ 223



$ (57)



$ 901











































(per share - diluted)

U.K.

KY

PA

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings $ 0.84



$ 0.30



$ 0.32



$ (0.08)



$ 1.38

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Foreign currency economic hedges 0.10



—



—



—



0.10

Kentucky state tax reform —



(0.01)



—



—



(0.01)

Total Special Items 0.10



(0.01)



—



—



0.09

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.74



$ 0.31



$ 0.32



$ (0.08)



$ 1.29

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date December 31, 2018 (millions of dollars)

U.K.

KY

PA

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings $ 1,114



$ 411



$ 431



$ (129)



$ 1,827

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Foreign currency economic hedges, net of tax of ($39) 148



—



—



—



148

U.S. tax reform 3



2



—



(5)



—

Kentucky state tax reform —



(9)



—



—



(9)

IT transformation, net of tax of $2 —



—



(5)



—



(5)

Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $2 —



—



—



(7)



(7)

Death benefit, net of tax of $1 (5)



—



—



—



(5)

Total Special Items 146



(7)



(5)



(12)



122

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 968



$ 418



$ 436



$ (117)



$ 1,705































































(per share - diluted)

U.K.

KY

PA

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings $ 1.57



$ 0.58



$ 0.61



$ (0.18)



$ 2.58

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Foreign currency economic hedges 0.21



—



—



—



0.21

U.S. tax reform 0.01



—



—



—



0.01

Kentucky state tax reform —



(0.01)



—



—



(0.01)

IT transformation —



—



(0.01)



—



(0.01)

Talen litigation costs —



—



—



(0.01)



(0.01)

Death benefit (0.01)



—



—



—



(0.01)

Total Special Items 0.21



(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.01)



0.18

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 1.36



$ 0.59



$ 0.62



$ (0.17)



$ 2.40

Reconciliation of PPL's Earnings Forecast

After-tax (Unaudited)

























(per share - diluted)























































2019 Forecast

Midpoint

Forecast Range

U.K.

KY

PA

Corp.





High

Low

Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total

2019

2019 Estimate of Reported Earnings $ 1.37



$ 0.55



$ 0.59



$ (0.14)



$ 2.37



$ 2.47



$ 2.27

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:(1)

























Foreign currency economic hedges (0.02)



—



—



—



(0.02)



(0.02)



(0.02)

Other (0.01)



—



—



—



(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.01)

Total Special Items (0.03)



—



—



—



(0.03)



(0.03)



(0.03)

Forecast of Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 1.40



$ 0.55



$ 0.59



$ (0.14)



$ 2.40



$ 2.50



$ 2.30



(1) Reflects only special items recorded through June 30, 2019. PPL is not able to forecast special items for future periods. Contacts: For news media – Ryan Hill, 610-774-5997

For financial analysts – Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389 View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-corporation-reports-second-quarter-2019-earnings-300897097.html SOURCE PPL Corporation

© PRNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on PPL CORPORATION 08:01a PPL CORPORATION : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings PR 07/31 PPL : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities PU 07/22 PPL ELECTRIC UTILITIES : among most trusted utility brands in the country PR 07/22 PPL CORPORATION : to Conduct Webcast on Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Results AQ 07/19 PPL CORPORATION : to Conduct Webcast on Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Results PR 07/17 PPL : is named a Best Place to Work for people with disabilities for second stra.. PU 07/16 PPL : Electric Utilities offers tips to stay cool and save money as heat wave hi.. PU 07/08 PPL : More than 80 community organizations receive grants from the PPL Foundatio.. PU 07/02 PPL : LG&E natural gas distribution line in Bullitt County approaching full capa.. PU 07/02 PPL : Conservation lessons flow through hands-on learning at Waterdale Environme.. PU