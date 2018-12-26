Log in
PPL Corporation : Sets 2019 Annual Meeting Date

12/26/2018 | 06:01pm CET

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) has scheduled the company's 2019 annual meeting of shareowners for Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The meeting will be held at the Hyatt Regency Lexington, 401 West High St., Lexington, Kentucky. It will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pa., PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, PPL is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-5997


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-corporation-sets-2019-annual-meeting-date-300770794.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
