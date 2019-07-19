Log in
PPL Corporation : to Conduct Webcast on Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

07/19/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) will release consolidated second-quarter 2019 earnings results on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

During a conference call with financial analysts that begins at 10 a.m. Eastern time, William H. Spence, PPL chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of PPL's executive team will discuss quarterly results and the company's general business outlook.

The call will be webcast live, in audio format, along with slides of the presentation. For those who are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay with slides will be accessible at http://www.pplweb.com/investors for 90 days after the call. Interested individuals can access the live conference call via telephone at 1-888-346-8683. International participants should call 1-412-902-4270. Participants will need to enter the following "Elite Entry" number in order to join the conference: 7342827. Callers can access the webcast link at www.pplweb.com/investors under Events.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pa., PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve more than 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, PPL is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-5997


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-corporation-to-conduct-webcast-on-second-quarter-2019-earnings-results-300888079.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
