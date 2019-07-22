PPL Electric Utilities : among most trusted utility brands in the country

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Electric Utilities was named one of the most trusted utility brands in the country and tops among electricity-only utilities in the eastern U.S., according to a recent study from Escalent, a human behavior and analytics firm.

"Our goal at PPL Electric Utilities is to earn and sustain the trust of our 1.4 million customers," said PPL Electric Utilities President Greg Dudkin. "We're excited to receive this award because it recognizes our collective efforts to provide the top-tier reliability and service our customers deserve."

The 2019 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement Residential Report™ noted customers increasingly rely on utilities to provide energy innovation. Among the six components in the Brand Trust index, Escalent said community support and communications effectiveness showed the biggest overall gains in the utility industry.

"The nation's best utilities are trusted energy advisers whose consumers value their opinions and recommendations," said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Escalent. "Industry regulators who are looking to shape the future of energy need to encourage the utilities they regulate to focus on building brand trust. Otherwise, our research finds that innovations in clean energy, EV expansion, consumption management and digital services are going to languish on low consumer demand for utility-developed offerings."

PPL Electric Utilities has consistently ranked as the best electric-only utility in the East in prior Cogent brand trust and customer engagement reports.

The latest Cogent survey was conducted among more than 62,000 residential electric, natural gas and combination electric/natural gas customers of the 140 largest U.S. utility companies. Escalent was formed from the recent merger of two metro Detroit companies — Livonia-based Market Strategies International and Farmington Hills-based Morpace Inc.

In June, PPL won the J.D. Power Award for residential customer satisfaction among large utilities in the East region for the eighth year in a row and for the 16th time in the past 21 years.

PPL Electric Utilities provides electric delivery service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and ranks among the best utility companies in the country for customer service and reliability. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer in the communities it serves. It is a subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL). For more information visit www.pplelectric.com.

