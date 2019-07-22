Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPL Corporation    PPL

PPL CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PPL Electric Utilities : among most trusted utility brands in the country

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 02:28pm EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Electric Utilities was named one of the most trusted utility brands in the country and tops among electricity-only utilities in the eastern U.S., according to a recent study from Escalent, a human behavior and analytics firm.

"Our goal at PPL Electric Utilities is to earn and sustain the trust of our 1.4 million customers," said PPL Electric Utilities President Greg Dudkin. "We're excited to receive this award because it recognizes our collective efforts to provide the top-tier reliability and service our customers deserve."

The 2019 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement Residential Report™ noted customers increasingly rely on utilities to provide energy innovation. Among the six components in the Brand Trust index, Escalent said community support and communications effectiveness showed the biggest overall gains in the utility industry.

"The nation's best utilities are trusted energy advisers whose consumers value their opinions and recommendations," said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Escalent. "Industry regulators who are looking to shape the future of energy need to encourage the utilities they regulate to focus on building brand trust. Otherwise, our research finds that innovations in clean energy, EV expansion, consumption management and digital services are going to languish on low consumer demand for utility-developed offerings."

PPL Electric Utilities has consistently ranked as the best electric-only utility in the East in prior Cogent brand trust and customer engagement reports.

The latest Cogent survey was conducted among more than 62,000 residential electric, natural gas and combination electric/natural gas customers of the 140 largest U.S. utility companies. Escalent was formed from the recent merger of two metro Detroit companies — Livonia-based Market Strategies International and Farmington Hills-based Morpace Inc.

In June, PPL won the J.D. Power Award for residential customer satisfaction among large utilities in the East region for the eighth year in a row and for the 16th time in the past 21 years.

PPL Electric Utilities provides electric delivery service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and ranks among the best utility companies in the country for customer service and reliability. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer in the communities it serves. It is a subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL). For more information visit www.pplelectric.com.             

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:  
For news media: Joe Nixon, 610-774-5997, jcnixonjr@pplweb.com 
PPL Electric Utilities

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-electric-utilities-among-most-trusted-utility-brands-in-the-country-300888811.html

SOURCE PPL Electric Utilities


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPL CORPORATION
02:28pPPL ELECTRIC UTILITIES : among most trusted utility brands in the country
PR
10:47aPPL CORPORATION : to Conduct Webcast on Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Results
AQ
07/19PPL CORPORATION : to Conduct Webcast on Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Results
PR
07/17PPL : is named a Best Place to Work for people with disabilities for second stra..
PU
07/16PPL : Electric Utilities offers tips to stay cool and save money as heat wave hi..
PU
07/08PPL : More than 80 community organizations receive grants from the PPL Foundatio..
PU
07/02PPL : LG&E natural gas distribution line in Bullitt County approaching full capa..
PU
07/02PPL : Conservation lessons flow through hands-on learning at Waterdale Environme..
PU
07/02PPL : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
07/02PPL : Cover to Cover program will boost summer reading for more than 8,300 stude..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group