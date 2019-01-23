PPL : Electric Utilities contributes $750,000 to improve children's education

PPL Electric Utilities contributed $750,000 in 2018 though the state's Education Improvement Tax Credit program to more than 80 organizations working to improve education and provide high-quality early childhood education for Pennsylvania's students.

'At PPL, we believe that one of the most effective things we can do as leaders in the community is to help to ensure that our youth are properly educated and supported, especially during the crucial early years of their lives,' said Marlene Beers, vice president of Finance and Regulatory Affairs/Controller for PPL Electric Utilities.

'We're fortunate to be able to participate in the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development's Education Improvement Tax Credit program, which gives companies an opportunity to support quality agencies working to educate children,' she added.

More than 70 nonprofit education improvement organizations received $550,000 in grants in 2018 for their efforts to create and enhance innovative academic programs at public schools. These include programs focused on science, careers education, performing arts, reading and math enrichment, and teacher training. Additionally, PPL gave a combined $200,000 to about a dozen pre-K scholarship organizations under the special tax credit program.

Through the EITC program, the state encourages businesses to contribute to pre-K programs and educational improvement organizations to expand educational opportunities for students. Since the program began in 2001, PPL has contributed more than $14 million toward education in the state. The recipients must be qualified by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

PPL accepts applications for EITC grants annually from June 1 to July 31. Interested Education Improvement Organizations and pre-K scholarship organizations can apply online at www.pplcares.com.

