PPL : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

07/02/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

Morningstar® Document Research

FORM3

PPL CORP - PPL

Filed: July 02, 2019 (period: July 01, 2019)

Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Bergstein Joseph P Jr

Requiring Statement

PPL Corp[ PPL ]

(Month/Day/Year)

07/01/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

TWO NORTH NINTH STREET

Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

X

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X

Form filed by One Reporting

SVP and CFO

(Street)

Person

ALLENTOWN PA

18101

Form filed by More than One

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

7,286.4(1)

D

Common Stock

299.034(1)

I

Held in trust pursuant to the Employee

Stock Ownership Plan.

Common Stock

48.058(1)

I

As custodian for children under the

Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

or

Form:

Ownership (Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount or

Price of

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Number of

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Security

Employee Stock Options (Right to Buy)

(2)

01/23/2023

Common Stock

20,645

26.59

D

Stock Unit (ICPKE)

(3)

(3)

Common Stock

1,533

(4)

D

Stock Unit (ICPKE)

(5)

(5)

Common Stock

1,372

(4)

D

Stock Unit (SIP)

(6)

(6)

Common Stock

3,599.689(1)

(7)

D

Stock Unit (SIP)

(8)

(8)

Common Stock

1,386.942(1)

(7)

D

Performance Unit (ICPKE)

(9)

(9)

Common Stock

3,147.87(1)

(9)

D

Performance Unit (ICPKE)

(10)

(10)

Common Stock

3,147.87(1)

(10)

D

Performance Unit (ICPKE)

(11)

(11)

Common Stock

2,981.378(1)

(11)

D

Performance Unit (ICPKE)

(12)

(12)

Common Stock

2,981.378(1)

(12)

D

Performance Unit (SIP)

(13)

(13)

Common Stock

1,386.942(1)

(13)

D

Performance Unit (SIP)

(14)

(14)

Common Stock

4,159.689(1)

(14)

D

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Total includes the reinvestment of dividends.
  2. The total grant of 20,645 options vested in three installments on January 24, 2014, January 24, 2015 and January 24, 2016.
  3. The units will vest on January 24, 2022.
  4. No conversion or exercise price applies. Under the terms of the Incentive Compensation Plan for Key Employees (ICPKE), a restricted stock unit converts to a share of common stock on the applicable vesting date.
  5. The units will vest on January 25, 2021.
  6. The units will vest on February 17, 2020.
  7. No conversion or exercise price applies. Under the terms of the Stock Incentive Plan (SIP), a restricted stock unit converts to a share of common stock on the applicable vesting date.
  8. The units will vest on January 26, 2020.

Source: PPL CORP, 3, July 02, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

  1. No conversion or exercise price or exercise or expiration date applies. Under the terms of the Incentive Compensation Plan for Key Employees (ICPKE), all, some or none of the underlying securities will be earned depending on the Company's performance relative to an industry peer group over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2021. Determination of number of underlying securities that have been earned, if any, will be made by the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee in January 2022.
  2. No conversion or exercise price or exercise or expiration date applies. Under the terms of the Incentive Compensation Plan for Key Employees (ICPKE), all, some or none of the underlying securities will be earned depending on the Company's return on equity over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2021. Determination of number of underlying securities that have been earned, if any, will be made by the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee in January 2022.
  3. No conversion or exercise price or exercise or expiration date applies. Under the terms of the Incentive Compensation Plan for Key Employees (ICPKE), all, some or none of the underlying securities will be earned depending on the Company's performance relative to an industry peer group over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2020. Determination of number of underlying securities that have been earned, if any, will be made by the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee in January 2021.
  4. No conversion or exercise price or exercise or expiration date applies. Under the terms of the Incentive Compensation Plan for Key Employees (ICPKE), all, some or none of the underlying securities will be earned depending on the Company's return on equity over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2020. Determination of number of underlying securities that have been earned, if any, will be made by the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee in January 2021
  5. No conversion or exercise price or exercise or expiration date applies. Under the terms of the Stock Incentive Plan (SIP), all, some or none of the underlying securities will be earned depending on the Company's return on equity over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2019. Determination of number of underlying securities that have been earned, if any, will be made by the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee in January 2020.
  6. No conversion or exercise price or exercise or expiration date applies. Under the terms of the Stock Incentive Plan (SIP), all, some or none of the underlying securities will be earned depending on the Company's performance relative to an industry peer group over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2019. Determination of number of underlying securities that have been earned, if any, will be made by the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee in January 2020.

Remarks:

/s/Frederick C. Paine, as

07/02/2019

Attorney-In-Fact for Joseph P.

Bergstein Jr.

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Source: PPL CORP, 3, July 02, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Joseph P. Bergstein Jr., the undersigned, who is deemed to be an executive officer of PPL Corporation (the "Company"), a Pennsylvania corporation, as of July 1, 2019, hereby appoints Joanne H. Raphael, Jennifer L. McDonough, Elizabeth S. Duane and Frederick C. Paine, and each of them, his true and lawful attorneys-in-fact to execute for the undersigned and file in his name all Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") forms regarding ownership of Company securities as required of the undersigned under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, and regulations of the SEC. The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney full power and authority to do and perform in the name of and on behalf of the undersigned, and in any and all capacities, any act and thing whatsoever required or necessary to be done for such purposes, as fully and to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might do, hereby ratifying and approving the acts of each such attorney.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file such SEC forms, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has hereunto set his hand this 27th day of

June, 2019.

/s/Joseph P. Bergstein Jr.

______________________________

Joseph P. Bergstein Jr.

Source: PPL CORP, 3, July 02, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

