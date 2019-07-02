PPL : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
0
07/02/2019 | 02:13pm EDT
FORM3
PPL CORP - PPL
Filed: July 02, 2019 (period: July 01, 2019)
Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
SEC Form 3
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2. Date of Event
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Bergstein Joseph P Jr
Requiring Statement
PPL Corp[PPL]
(Month/Day/Year)
07/01/2019
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
(Check all applicable)
(Month/Day/Year)
TWO NORTH NINTH STREET
Director
10% Owner
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check
Officer (give title
Other (specify
X
Applicable Line)
below)
below)
X
Form filed by One Reporting
SVP and CFO
(Street)
Person
ALLENTOWN PA
18101
Form filed by More than One
Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
2. Amount of Securities
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
Form: Direct (D)
(Instr. 5)
or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5)
Common Stock
7,286.4(1)
D
Common Stock
299.034(1)
I
Held in trust pursuant to the Employee
Stock Ownership Plan.
Common Stock
48.058(1)
I
As custodian for children under the
Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
The total grant of 20,645 options vested in three installments on January 24, 2014, January 24, 2015 and January 24, 2016.
The units will vest on January 24, 2022.
No conversion or exercise price applies. Under the terms of the Incentive Compensation Plan for Key Employees (ICPKE), a restricted stock unit converts to a share of common stock on the applicable vesting date.
The units will vest on January 25, 2021.
The units will vest on February 17, 2020.
No conversion or exercise price applies. Under the terms of the Stock Incentive Plan (SIP), a restricted stock unit converts to a share of common stock on the applicable vesting date.
The units will vest on January 26, 2020.
Source: PPL CORP, 3, July 02, 2019
No conversion or exercise price or exercise or expiration date applies. Under the terms of the Incentive Compensation Plan for Key Employees (ICPKE), all, some or none of the underlying securities will be earned depending on the Company's performance relative to an industry peer group over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2021. Determination of number of underlying securities that have been earned, if any, will be made by the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee in January 2022.
No conversion or exercise price or exercise or expiration date applies. Under the terms of the Incentive Compensation Plan for Key Employees (ICPKE), all, some or none of the underlying securities will be earned depending on the Company's return on equity over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2021. Determination of number of underlying securities that have been earned, if any, will be made by the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee in January 2022.
No conversion or exercise price or exercise or expiration date applies. Under the terms of the Incentive Compensation Plan for Key Employees (ICPKE), all, some or none of the underlying securities will be earned depending on the Company's performance relative to an industry peer group over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2020. Determination of number of underlying securities that have been earned, if any, will be made by the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee in January 2021.
No conversion or exercise price or exercise or expiration date applies. Under the terms of the Incentive Compensation Plan for Key Employees (ICPKE), all, some or none of the underlying securities will be earned depending on the Company's return on equity over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2020. Determination of number of underlying securities that have been earned, if any, will be made by the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee in January 2021
No conversion or exercise price or exercise or expiration date applies. Under the terms of the Stock Incentive Plan (SIP), all, some or none of the underlying securities will be earned depending on the Company's return on equity over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2019. Determination of number of underlying securities that have been earned, if any, will be made by the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee in January 2020.
No conversion or exercise price or exercise or expiration date applies. Under the terms of the Stock Incentive Plan (SIP), all, some or none of the underlying securities will be earned depending on the Company's performance relative to an industry peer group over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2019. Determination of number of underlying securities that have been earned, if any, will be made by the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee in January 2020.
Remarks:
/s/Frederick C. Paine, as
07/02/2019
Attorney-In-Fact for Joseph P.
Bergstein Jr.
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Source: PPL CORP, 3, July 02, 2019
POWER OF ATTORNEY
Joseph P. Bergstein Jr., the undersigned, who is deemed to be an executive officer of PPL Corporation (the "Company"), a Pennsylvania corporation, as of July 1, 2019, hereby appoints Joanne H. Raphael, Jennifer L. McDonough, Elizabeth S. Duane and Frederick C. Paine, and each of them, his true and lawful attorneys-in-fact to execute for the undersigned and file in his name all Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") forms regarding ownership of Company securities as required of the undersigned under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, and regulations of the SEC. The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney full power and authority to do and perform in the name of and on behalf of the undersigned, and in any and all capacities, any act and thing whatsoever required or necessary to be done for such purposes, as fully and to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might do, hereby ratifying and approving the acts of each such attorney.
This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file such SEC forms, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has hereunto set his hand this 27th day of
June, 2019.
/s/Joseph P. Bergstein Jr.
______________________________
Joseph P. Bergstein Jr.
Source: PPL CORP, 3, July 02, 2019
