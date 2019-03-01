Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPL Corporation    PPL

PPL CORPORATION

(PPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PPL : LG&E and KU reach partial settlement agreement in rate review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 06:24pm EST

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) - Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company have reached an agreement with the intervening parties to their rate review that will allow the companies to continue to invest in Kentucky while providing safe and reliable energy to their customers.

The agreement and the rate review are still subject to the review and approval of the Kentucky Public Service Commission, who must also rule on the limited number of issues to which the parties could not reach agreement including the amount of the residential basic service charge.

'All parties worked to mitigate the impact on customers, while still providing the companies an opportunity to recover their costs of providing safe and reliable service. We appreciate the efforts of the parties to reach a mutually beneficial outcome in the cases,' said Kent Blake, LG&E and KU chief financial officer.

Overall, from January 2018 to October 2019, the utilities are investing $2.2 billion in infrastructure improvements to benefit customers. This includes investments in areas such as equipment that detects outages, stronger poles and wires, and more durable gas lines. Customers have already seen increased reliability in their electric and natural gas service as a result of these investments. Additional improvements are expected as work continues.

Under the agreement, LG&E would receive a $3.92 million increase for electric service and $19.33 million increase for natural gas service. KU would receive a $58.35 million increase.

KU residential electric customers using 1,139 KWh per month would see an increase of $4.47 in their total monthly bill. LG&E residential electric customers using 917 kWh per month would see an increase of 42 cents in their total monthly bill, and residential gas customers using 54 Ccf per month would see an increase of $3.83 in their total monthly bill.

Parties to the case are the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky; the Association of Community Ministries; Charter Communications; the Community Action Council for Lexington-Fayette, Bourbon, Harrison and Nicholas counties; the Department of Defense; Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers; Kroger; Kentucky School Boards Association; Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government; Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government; Metropolitan Housing Coalition; the Sierra Club; and Walmart.

LG&E and KU work to ensure their customers receive reasonably priced energy. KU's current average electric residential rate is approximately 23 percent lower than other similar U.S. utilities, and LG&E's current average electric residential rate is approximately 18 percent lower. If approved as requested, LG&E and KU's rates would remain among the lowest in the nation.

###

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies, are regulated utilities that serve nearly 1.3 million customers and have consistently ranked among the best companies for customer service in the United States. LG&E serves 328,000 natural gas and 414,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties. KU serves 555,000 customers in 77 Kentucky counties and five counties in Virginia. More information is available at www.lge-ku.com and www.pplweb.com.

Disclaimer

PPL Corporation published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 23:23:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPL CORPORATION
06:24pPPL : LG&E and KU reach partial settlement agreement in rate review
PU
05:02pPPL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:59aPPL : LG&E and KU's Solar Share participants make history
PU
02/21PPL : Electric Utilities launches environmental scholarship for high school seni..
PU
02/14PPL : Combined Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/14PPL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
02/14PPL : More information, enhanced functionality
PU
02/14PPL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14PPL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
02/14PPL CORPORATION : Reports 2018 Earnings
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 011 M
EBIT 2019 3 075 M
Net income 2019 1 751 M
Debt 2019 21 890 M
Yield 2019 5,18%
P/E ratio 2019 13,24
P/E ratio 2020 12,62
EV / Sales 2019 5,63x
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
Capitalization 23 193 M
Chart PPL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PPL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 31,5 $
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Harold Spence Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Sorgi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John W. Conway Lead Independent Director
Craig A. Rogerson Independent Director
Keith H. Williamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPL CORPORATION12.88%23 193
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-7.46%43 708
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.95%38 323
ENGIE5.79%36 688
SEMPRA ENERGY11.22%33 005
ORSTED9.25%30 501
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.