PPL : LG&E and KU's Solar Share participants make history

03/01/2019

New facility under construction; Ford Motor Co. is first major founding partner

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) - Customers participating in LG&E and KU's Solar Share Program are celebrating a major milestone as the utilities announce construction has officially begun on the first 500-kilowatt section of its new solar facility.

'Our customers who are participating in our Solar Share Program are a part of something very special for our community,' said Beth McFarland, LG&E and KU vice president-Customer Services. 'Together, we're empowering the growth of renewable energy and keeping it local here in Kentucky.'

This subscription-based program is a cost-effective option available to the utilities' residential, business and industrial customers who want to support solar energy.

When energy is produced by the facility - which is expected to begin mid-summer - customers earn credits on their monthly bills based on their subscription level. By participating in the program, customers get the benefits from solar energy without having to pay the added up-front and long-term expenses that come when installing and maintaining a private solar system.

Ford Motor Company is the first major founding partner in the program and will be joining about 300 of the utilities' customers who will earn bill credits from this first section of solar panels.

'Ford is excited to be a founding partner in this renewable energy program as we support the corporate sustainability goal to reduce our carbon footprint,' said George Andraos, Director of Engineering and Energy.

Construction plans were finalized after the first section of the facility reached 100-percent subscription.

Drivers traveling along Interstate 64 will soon see construction equipment and work vehicles at the site of the facility, in Shelby County approximately one mile west of Exit 28. The first section is expected to be fully operational by summer, 2019.

The Solar Share facility is being built in eight 500-kilowatt sections. Residential, business or industrial customers interested in participating in the program can enroll now by visiting lge-ku.com/solar-share.

###

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies, are regulated utilities that serve nearly 1.3 million customers and have consistently ranked among the best companies for customer service in the United States. LG&E serves 328,000 natural gas and 414,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties. KU serves 555,000 customers in 77 Kentucky counties and five counties in Virginia. More information is available at www.lge-ku.com and www.pplweb.com.

For further information: call the LG&E and KU media hotline at 502-627-4999.

PPL Corporation published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
