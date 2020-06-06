PPL : Statement on Racism and Injustice

At PPL, we condemn racism and injustice in all forms, and we stand united in our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The senseless killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others in recent weeks are symptoms of broader, systemic issues, and we recognize more must be done to address these issues and the solutions need to be long-term.

This starts with listening, and we are committed to doing just that. Actions we take, and initiatives we support, will be informed by open dialogue with PPL's African American employees and all PPL employees eager to make a difference. Those discussions have already begun and will continue.

We appreciate all who have made their voices heard in peaceful protest in our communities, and we pledge our support to promoting meaningful change and progress.

- Vince Sorgi, PPL President and CEO