PPL CORPORATION

PPL CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/05 04:10:00 pm
30.04 USD   +0.10%
PPL : Statement on Racism and Injustice

06/06/2020 | 10:31am EDT

At PPL, we condemn racism and injustice in all forms, and we stand united in our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The senseless killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others in recent weeks are symptoms of broader, systemic issues, and we recognize more must be done to address these issues and the solutions need to be long-term.

This starts with listening, and we are committed to doing just that. Actions we take, and initiatives we support, will be informed by open dialogue with PPL's African American employees and all PPL employees eager to make a difference. Those discussions have already begun and will continue.

We appreciate all who have made their voices heard in peaceful protest in our communities, and we pledge our support to promoting meaningful change and progress.

- Vince Sorgi, PPL President and CEO

Disclaimer

PPL Corporation published this content on 06 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2020 14:30:01 UTC
