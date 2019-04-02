PPL : empowers students from Kutztown University My Place program during hands-on career event

Log in
0
04/02/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

PPL's REACH Business Resource Group recently hosted 12 Kutztown University students and five faculty to show them life at PPL beyond the poles and wires. The students, who visited PPL's General Office on Friday, March 29, were part of My Place, a Kutztown University program that provides enhanced support services to students on the autism spectrum.

Highlights of the event included a panel discussion with PPL employees, a virtual reality substation demonstration, a tour of Windsor and a drone overview.

'All the PPL employees we interacted with were filled with such enthusiasm for the company that it was contagious,' said one of the faculty members. 'A bus that was quiet on the way to PPL was buzzing with energy on the way back to the university,' said Brian Case, manager of corporate talent management.

Case said that PPL prepared for the event by consulting with representatives of VIA of the Lehigh Valley, including their clinical director for autism. VIA of the Lehigh Valley is a non-profit agency that provides services for children and adults with disabilities to help them reach their full potential. 'We wanted to make sure we were well prepared and making the event beneficial for the students,' he said.

PPL is committed to providing opportunities for candidates with a diverse background, including those with disabilities.

PPL is using the event as a model for future engagements to help recruit people who identify as having a disability.

The REACH Business Group is focused on identifying the needs of and providing resources to improve the effectiveness and well-being of differently-abled employees, their friends, families and the communities PPL serves. For more information about PPL's inclusion and diversity efforts, visit: https://www.pplweb.com/careers/inclusion-and-diversity/.

Disclaimer

PPL Corporation published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 20:56:05 UTC
