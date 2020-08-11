PPL : joins EPRI and GTI-led initiative to accelerate low-carbon energy technologies

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) is partnering with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), Gas Technology Institute (GTI) and other industry leaders on a five-year initiative to accelerate the development of low-carbon energy technology.

The company is one of 18 anchor sponsors of the new Low-Carbon Resources Initiative. The collaborative effort will focus on identifying, developing and demonstrating affordable pathways to economy-wide decarbonization.

"PPL has set a goal to reduce its carbon emissions by at least 80% by 2050, and we continue to advance leading smart grid solutions to support a sustainable energy future," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer.

"We're confident that these goals are achieveable with today's technology. At the same time, we recognize that going even further faster to address climate change requires new ideas, technology and systems that can be delivered safely, reliably and affordably for those we serve. That's why we're proud to partner with EPRI and GTI to speed innovation that benefits society and advances a cleaner energy future," said Sorgi.

The research and development initiative will seek fundamental advances in a variety of low-carbon electric generation technologies and low-carbon energy carriers, such as hydrogen, ammonia, synthetic fuels and biofuels. This includes assessing low-carbon pathways for producing, transporting and storing these energy carriers, as well as opportunities to use them in power generation, transportation and other applications.

"Having PPL engaged as an anchor sponsor will further our efforts to drive collaboration through the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative to reach deep decarbonization goals beyond 2030," said EPRI President Arshad Mansoor. "Achieving ambitious targets will require technologies and processes beyond those widely available today. This global initiative will advance affordable pathways to economy-wide decarbonization."

PPL's participation in the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative is just one of the many ways the company continues to support research and development in clean energy technology. The company has also partnered with EPRI on research related to energy storage, distribution systems and the integration of distributed energy resources. For more information, see PPL's Sustainability Report at www.pplsustainability.com.

About PPL

Headquartered in Allentown, Pa., PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve more than 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, PPL is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

About EPRI

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization that conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public, on a non-discriminatory basis. An independent organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90% of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to nearly 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Lenox, Mass.

About GTI

GTI is a leading research, development, and training organization addressing global energy and environmental challenges to enable a secure, reliable, abundant, and clean energy future. For nearly 80 years as an independent not-for-profit, GTI has been developing technology-based solutions that benefit industry, government and consumers.

Our research initiatives solve important global energy challenges across the industry's value chain—supply, delivery and end use. From concept to commercialization, we offer an integrated systems perspective to expand the supply of clean and affordable natural gas and renewable energy; ensure a safe and reliable infrastructure; deliver solutions for efficient and environmentally responsible use of energy; reduce and manage carbon emissions; and advance energy systems innovations that protect air, land, water and communities while enhancing economic growth. www.gti.energy

Contacts for news media:

PPL Corporation, Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033, rwhill@pplweb.com

Elecric Power Research Institute, Aimee Mills, 704-519-7486, amills@epri.com

Gas Technology Institute, Diane Miller, 847-768-0683, dmiller@gti.energy

SOURCE PPL Corporation